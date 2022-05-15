IPL 2022 CSK vs GT Live Cricket Score and Update: Gujarat Titans aim to consolidate top spot – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Chennai Super Kings vs Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS cricket rating, 62nd IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE protection of Match 62 of IPL 2022 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Stay tuned for extra updates

Preview: Hardik Pandya the captain has attracted plaudits from all quarters however Hardik Pandya the all-rounder is but to exert confidence amongst many. The Gujarat Titans captain began IPL 2022 in one of the best ways doable.

He bowled at full tilt, batted on the prime of the order and captained his aspect brilliantly however one small niggle in between modified numerous issues. Pandya didn’t bowl in 5 straight matches earlier than returning to bowl for only one over of their final match Lucknow Super Giants.

All eyes might be on Hardik and his health to bowl full quota when GT tackle Chennai Super Kings in a fairly inconsequential IPL 2022 match on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match be performed?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will happen on 15 May.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match be held?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match might be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match begin?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will begin at 3:30 pm. The toss might be held at 3 pm.

Where are you able to watch CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match might be broadcast dwell on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The RR vs DC match may even be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the dwell scores and commentary of the CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match.

Complete squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar (injured), Adam Milne (injured), Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati, Matheesha Pathirana

Gujarat Titans squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal.

