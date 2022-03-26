IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR, Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings Face Kolkata Knight Riders In Season Opener | Cricket News
IPL 2022 Live: CSK face KKR in season opener on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.© BCCI/IPL
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022, Live Updates: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) within the season opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Last season, CSK defeated KKR within the ultimate within the UAE, and lifted their fourth IPL title. However, each groups have a brand new captain this season, with Ravindra Jadeja main CSK whereas Shreyas Iyer can be his counterpart at KKR. CSK can be with out their star all-rounder Moeen Ali, who’s at present in quarantine. KKR, then again, can be with out their Australian duo of Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch. It can be fascinating to see how each groups will line-up. (LIVE SCORECARD)
CSK Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (capt), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne
KKR Predicted XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chamika Karunaratne, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav
Here are the Live Updates of IPL 2022 Match between CSK vs KKR, Straight From the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
17:33 (IST)
IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR, Live Updates: HELLO!
Hello and welcome to our stay protection of the opening match of IPL 2022 from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK face KKR in a repeat of final yr’s, which was gained by the latter within the UAE. Both groups eye successful begin to their respective campaigns. CSK and KKR each have new leaders this season. Ravindra Jadeja will lead CSK whereas KKR can be captained by Shreyas Iyer.
Stay tuned for all of the motion.
