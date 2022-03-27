IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni still calling the shots for Chennai Super Kings | Cricket News – Times of India

𝗠ade us 𝗦mile once more! 🦁#THA7A #WhistlePodu https://t.co/oERdmcaUN6 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 1648320599000

MS Dhoni is not the skipper of Chennai Super Kings . But if Saturday’s Wankhede present is something to go by, it’s only a technicality, Dhoni remains to be very a lot the skipper of CSK.Trying to defend 131, Dhoni, fairly clearly was in cost, despite the fact that Ravindra Jadeja was hovering shut by.Every subject change was Dhoni’s name, each instruction to the bowler — even when coach Stephen Fleming walked into the bottom in the course of the break, his dialogue was with the person who left captaincy two days in the past.

The solely name that Jadeja appeared to tackle his personal was the DRS in opposition to Sam Billings and Dhoni didn’t appear to hassle an excessive amount of as a result of the sport was nearly passed by then.

Jadeja, who hasn’t ever led on the state stage additionally, had mentioned on Thursday that he would search for assist from Dhoni whereas main CSK. But he is aware of the world is watching and if he has to harbour any hopes of white-ball captaincy for India, he must be just a little extra assertive on the sector.

While batting too, Jadeja appeared just a little uptight as he got here in to bat at No. 5. But as Dhoni walked in at No. 7, issues appeared to ease fairly a bit. It was clear that Dhoni had a plan in place and he appeared to indicate Jadeja the best way.

The determination to relinquish captaincy, although, appeared to have taken the burden off Dhoni the batsman.

It’s to be seen whether or not it will get higher from right here and the way Jadeja makes use of his predecessor’s acumen for the staff’s trigger.