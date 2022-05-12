IPL 2022 CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score and Update: MI pacers rip through CSK batting unit – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs MI cricket rating, 59th IPL Match Live Coverage: This time Dube could not management that quick supply. He tries to play that higher reduce however solely manages to edge it and Ishan Kishan takes an excellent catch behind the stumps. He occasions his bounce to perfection.



PREVIEW: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will sq. off in within the 59th match of IPL 2022 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. MI don’t have any likelihood of creating it to the playoffs whereas CSK are in a must-win all matches territory.

CSK thumped DC of their final match to remain alive within the competitors. Devon Conway was the star of the present as he scored 87 off 49 balls and he was ably supported by his opening companion Ruturaj Gaikwad as they helped CSK amass 208 with a late cameo from MS Dhoni (21 off 8) being the icing on the cake. The bowlers then put their greatest foot ahead and bundled DC out for 117 to earn a HUGE win. They would look to hold ahead that confidence and momentum into the match vs MI.

After successful two in a row, MI have been jolted once more as they misplaced KKR by an enormous margin of 52 runs of their final recreation. They have had a troublesome time on this match and their batting hasn’t clicked in any respect. They would look spoil CSK’s occasion on the Wankhede.

When will the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians match be performed?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match will happen on 12 May.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match will likely be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians match begin?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm. The toss will likely be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match will likely be broadcast dwell on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The RR vs DC match will even be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may observe firstpost.com to take a look at the dwell scores and commentary of the CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match.

Full Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Samarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Ok Bhagath Varma.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav (unavailable & injured), Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills (unavailable & injured), Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya

