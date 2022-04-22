IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Vintage Dhoni stuns Mumbai Indians | Cricket News – Times of India

smashes 16 off ultimate over from Unadkat to take

residence and makes certain MI keep winless

NAVI MUMBAI: Old habits die arduous and in case you are MS Dhoni , they by no means die. One of the best finishers within the white ball sport for his game-sense and hanging capability confirmed as soon as once more what he’s made off simply when the sport appeared executed and dusted to disclaim Mumbai Indians once more and take Chennai Super Kings residence in a low-scoring thriller on the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.Chasing 156 for victory, CSK wanted 17 off the ultimate over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat . The left-arm-seamer from Saurashtra had bowled an excellent spell to enrich Daniel Sams who was excellent with 4 for 30.

But he had in entrance of him Dhoni, who has a strike price of over 200 towards him. After Unadkat dismissed Dwaine Pretorius lbw off the primary ball, Bravo received a single and watched the Dhoni particular unfold from the non-striker’s finish.

He smashed the third ball for a six over long-off to make ten wanted off three. The subsequent ball a bouncer was hooked over brief tremendous leg for a boundary. Six wanted off two. The subsequent ball was drilled to mid-wicket and Dhoni ran two.

The final ball, a leg-stump yorker was whipped previous brief tremendous leg for a 4 to seal the win in dramatic fashion.

Earlier, enjoying on the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday night – their first conflict for the reason that 2010 ultimate – CSK gained the toss and usually – as has been the pattern this event – put MI to bat first. Not on a single event on this event but has a crew after profitable the toss determined to bat first.

Mumbai Indians stood shaken by medium pacer Mukesh Choudhary’s early incision and ultimately struggled to 155-7. The dismissals although had been completely poor ones.

Captain Rohit Sharma‘s depressing run up to now within the event continued, this time with one more shocker of a dismissal – for the nonchalance it mirrored – when he doled out a size ball to mid-on. It was the 14th time he was dismissed for a duck within the IPL, essentially the most by any participant.

The dismissal gave bowler Choudhary simply the form of confidence he was searching for as a result of two deliveries later, it was roughly a half-volley that received him the wicket of Ishan Kishan.

Finishing off in fashion.! 💫#ThalaForever#MIvCSK #Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 https://t.co/1MvuYDLegA — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 1650571701000

Mumbai rode on the younger Tilak Varma‘s half-century to get the place they did. His 51 gave MI a purpose to consider that they had an opportunity within the sport after the night had begun on a horrible notice – 0-1, 2-2, 3-23 and 4-47.

Young Hrithik Shokeen received his first alternative of the season and it wasn’t below essentially the most snug circumstances. In that, to get a run-a-ball 25 was commendable.