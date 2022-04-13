IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Most Successful Bowler vs Royal Challengers Bangalore In Indian Premier League History | Cricket News

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja turned probably the most profitable bowler towards Royal Challengers Bangalore, as he holds the document for probably the most variety of wickets towards the franchise. Jadeja achieved this feat on Tuesday when he scalped three wickets towards RCB, at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. He now has a complete of 26 wickets towards RCB. The all-rounder is being adopted by Jasprit Bumrah and Ashish Nehra, with 24 and 23 wickets, respectively.

Coming to the match, sensible knocks by Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa had been backed by brave bowling efficiency as Chennai Super Kings accomplished a snug 23 runs victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore of their IPL 2022 match on Tuesday.

Robin Uthappa performed his IPL career-best inning of 88 whereas Shivam Dube smashed an exhilarating 95* because the pair stitched a mammoth partnership of 165 runs to assist CSK attain the best whole of the IPL 2022 — 216/4.

Among bowlers, Maheesh Theekshana was the star for CSK as he scalped 4 wickets whereas their skipper Ravindra Jadeja took three to fully dismantle the chase of RCB.