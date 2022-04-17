IPL 2022: David Miller’s inspired batting display helps GT get the better of CSK – Photos News , Firstpost

David Miller smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 94, whereas stand-in skipper Rashid Khan slammed a 21-ball 40 as Gujarat Titans chased down the goal of 169 with a ball to spare.

1/8 David Miller of Gujarat Titans celebrates after wining Match 29 of the IPL 2022 between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Sunday. Miller smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 94 as GT chased down the overall with one ball to spare. Sportzpics for IPL

2/8 Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Alzarri Joseph of Gujarat Titans throughout Match 29 of the IPL 2022 on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Sunday. Bravo took 3 wickets for 23. Sportzpics for IPL

3/8 Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans performs a shot throughout Match 29 of the IPL 2022 between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Sunday. Stand-in skipper for the sport, Rashid slammed a 21-ball 40. Sportzpics for IPL

4/8 Maheesh Theekshana of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Vijay Shankar of Gujarat Titans throughout Match 29 of the IPL 2022 on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Sunday. Theekshana picked 2 for twenty-four. Sportzpics for IPL

5/8 Captain of Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja performs a shot throughout Match 29 of the IPL 2022 between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Sunday. A late onslaught by skipper Jadeja (22 not out off 12 balls) and Shivam Dube (19) helped CSK shut in on 170. Sportzpics for IPL

6/8 Gujarat Titans gamers have a good time the wicket of Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings throughout Match 29 of the IPL 2022 on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Sunday. Rayudu gave a sitter to Vijay Shankar at sweeper-cover off Joseph’s (2/34) supply after scoring 46 in 31 balls. Sportzpics for IPL

7/8 Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings celebrates after scoring a fifty throughout Match 29 of the IPL 2022 between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Sunday. Gaikwad returned to kind with a scintillating half-century as Chennai Super Kings posted 169 for 5. Sportzpics for IPL