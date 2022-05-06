Cricket
IPL 2022: David, Sams lead MI to glory in thriller against GT – Photos News , Firstpost
After a historic lull, Mumbai Indians bounced again robust towards desk toppers Gujarat Titans with a surprising show of balanced play and an excellent scientific final over by Daniel Sams
1/8
Mumbai Indians gamers the second they gained the match towards Gujarat Titans after what can undoubtedly be termed a rollercoaster journey. Sportzpics for IPL
2/8
Daniel Sams celebrates after delivering the final ball of the innings as Mumbai Indians gained stolidly by a whisker of 5 runs. Nine runs had been required off the final over however Sams conceded solely three by bowling a stellar over. Sportzpics for IPL
3/8
Rohit Sharma scored a 43 off 28 balls earlier than falling prey to an lbw on a supply by Rashid Khan. Sportzpics for IPL
4/8
Rashid Khan and Wriddhiman Saha enchantment efficiently for Rohit Sharma’s wicket. Sportzpics for IPL
5/8
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan cumulatively scored 88 runs in 57 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
6/8
Pradeep Sangwan (proper) celebrates the wicket of Surya Kumar Yadav. Sportzpics for IPL
7/8
Tim David struck a powerful 44 (not out) off 21 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
8/8
Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill put up 107 runs in 76 balls. Sportzpics for IPL