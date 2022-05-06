IPL 2022: David, Sams lead MI to glory in thriller against GT – Photos News , Firstpost

After a historic lull, Mumbai Indians bounced again robust towards desk toppers Gujarat Titans with a surprising show of balanced play and an excellent scientific final over by Daniel Sams

1/8 Mumbai Indians gamers the second they gained the match towards Gujarat Titans after what can undoubtedly be termed a rollercoaster journey. Sportzpics for IPL

2/8 Daniel Sams celebrates after delivering the final ball of the innings as Mumbai Indians gained stolidly by a whisker of 5 runs. Nine runs had been required off the final over however Sams conceded solely three by bowling a stellar over. Sportzpics for IPL

3/8 Rohit Sharma scored a 43 off 28 balls earlier than falling prey to an lbw on a supply by Rashid Khan. Sportzpics for IPL

4/8 Rashid Khan and Wriddhiman Saha enchantment efficiently for Rohit Sharma’s wicket. Sportzpics for IPL

5/8 Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan cumulatively scored 88 runs in 57 balls. Sportzpics for IPL

6/8 Pradeep Sangwan (proper) celebrates the wicket of Surya Kumar Yadav. Sportzpics for IPL

7/8 Tim David struck a powerful 44 (not out) off 21 balls. Sportzpics for IPL