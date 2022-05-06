IPL 2022: David, Sams lead MI to glory in thriller against GT – Photos News , Firstpost

Cricket

After a historic lull, Mumbai Indians bounced again robust towards desk toppers Gujarat Titans with a surprising show of balanced play and an excellent scientific final over by Daniel Sams

Mumbai Indians gamers the second they gained the match towards Gujarat Titans after what can undoubtedly be termed a rollercoaster journey. Sportzpics for IPL

Daniel Sams celebrates after delivering the last ball of the innings as Mumbai Indians won stolidly by a whisker of 5 runs. Nine runs were required off the last over but Sams conceded only three by bowling a stellar over. Sportzpics for IPL

Rohit Sharma scored a 43 off 28 balls before falling prey to an lbw on a delivery by Rashid Khan. Sportzpics for IPL

Rashid Khan and Wriddhiman Saha appeal successfully for Rohit Sharma's wicket. Sportzpics for IPL

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan cumulatively scored 88 runs in 57 balls. Sportzpics for IPL

Pradeep Sangwan (right) celebrates the wicket of Surya Kumar Yadav. Sportzpics for IPL

Tim David struck an impressive 44 (not out) off 21 balls. Sportzpics for IPL

Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill put up 107 runs in 76 balls. Sportzpics for IPL

