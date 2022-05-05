IPL 2022: David Warner, Rovman Powell shine as DC defeat SRH by 21 runs – Photos News , Firstpost

Banking on David Warner’s unbeaten 92, Delhi amassed 207 for 3 in 20 overs. In response, SRH solely managed to succeed in 186 for eight.

1/8 Delhi Capitals gamers have a good time their win towards Sunrisers Hyderabad throughout Match 50 of the IPL 2022 on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. The Capitals jumped two locations to fifth with 10 factors from 10 matches whereas the Sunrisers slipped a spot to sixth after their third consecutive loss. Sportzpics for IPL

2/8 Shardul Thakur of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Nicholas Pooran of the Sunrisers Hyderabad throughout Match 50 of the IPL 2022 on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on 5 May, 2022. The Delhi Capitals restricted the Sunrisers to 186 for 8 with Shardul Thakur (2/44) and Khaleel Ahmed (3/30) sharing 5 wickets between them to notch up their fifth win of the season. Sportzpics for IPL

3/8 Nicholas Pooran of the Sunrisers Hyderabad bats throughout Match 50 of the IPL 2022 between the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. Pooran top-scored for SRH with 62 off 34 balls. Sportzpics for IPL

4/8 Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Kane Williamson of the Sunrisers Hyderabad throughout Match 50 of the IPL 2022 on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. Sportzpics for IPL

5/8 Rovman Powell of Delhi Capitals celebrates his half-century throughout Match 50 of the IPL 2022 between the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. Powell (67 not out off 35) and David Warner (58-ball 92 not out) stitched 122 runs for the unconquered fourth wicket as they scored 70 runs from the ultimate 5 overs. Sportzpics for IPL

6/8 David Warner of Delhi Capitals celebrates his fifty throughout Match 50 of the IPL 2022 between the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. Warner hit 12 fours and three sixes in his whirlwind knock of 92. This was his greatest and Capital’s highest particular person rating this season. Sportzpics for IPL

7/8 Nicholas Pooran of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals throughout Match 50 of the IPL 2022 on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. The ninth over yielded 23 runs and one wicket, that of Pant (26 off 16) who hit three successive sixes and one 4 off Gopal. Pant, nonetheless, dragged the final supply of the over on to his stumps. Sportzpics for IPL