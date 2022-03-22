IPL 2022: DC Full Schedule – Delhi Capitals All Matches Date, Time And Venue | Cricket News

The fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is upon us and the followers are ready eagerly to see their favorite stars play for his or her respective groups. The cash-rich league will start on March 26 with the match opener being performed between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi will start their marketing campaign on March 27 in opposition to the Mumbai Indians and the franchise would look to win their first IPL title this season. The franchise has some new names of their ranks and the administration would look to get out the very best from them.

Having reached the playoffs final season, Delhi will look to go all the best way this season. In 2020, the facet had managed to succeed in the ultimate for the primary time however they got here up quick in opposition to Mumbai Indians. This season, Delhi has additionally roped in Shane Watson and Ajit Agarkar as their assistant coaches.

Here is the total schedule, date, time and venue of all IPL 2022 matches to be performed by Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals Full Schedule IPL 2022, Date, Time And Venue

March 27: vs Mumbai Indians, 3:30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 2: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune

April 7: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 10: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 3:30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 16: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 20: vs Punjab Kings, 7:30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune

April 22: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune

April 28: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 1: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3:30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 5: vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 7:30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 8: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 11: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 16: vs Punjab Kings, 7:30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 21: vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium