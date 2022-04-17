IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: I Have Been “Trying Everything” To Be Part Of Team India, Says Dinesh Karthik | Cricket News

In the type of his life, seasoned wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on Saturday stated that he has been “trying everything” to stage a comeback into the Indian staff. Karthik, 36, who started his journey in worldwide cricket means again in 2004, has not put a foot incorrect within the ongoing IPL-15, taking part in a number of the best knocks for his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, who spent Rs 5.5 crore on him within the public sale. He stretched his glorious run of kind with a blistering 34-ball 66, paving the best way for RCB’s 16-run win over Delhi Capitals.

“I must admit that I have a bigger goal. I have been working really hard. My aim is to do something special for the country. This is part of my journey. I have been trying everything to be a part of the Indian team,” Player of the Match Karthik stated on the presentation ceremony.

With his distinctive batting, Karthik has stuffed the void created by the departure of the nice AB de Villiers within the RCB arrange.

“Feels good to know that people associate calmness with me. Positions and calmness comes from preparation. Shahbaz (with who he has added 74 runs) is a special player, he will do special things as a player. He is up for a challenge. He can hit the ball a long way,” Karthik stated.

Karthik has brightened his probabilities of being picked for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was filled with reward for Karthik.

“To get 190 you needed a special innings, and credit goes to the two boys Shahbaz and DK. We felt like we haven’t been as good as we would’ve liked at death bowling, so today we had a special plan.

“It was fairly moist on the market, and the beginning that they had, many groups would fall away. But we caught round. A superb win.”

“The means DK is taking part in in the intervening time, I’ll sound like a damaged file, however he’s taking part in the perfect he has ever. He is so clear, calm and composed,” du Plessis stated.

Promoted

Karthik was at his destructive best against Mustafizur Rahman, hitting the left-arm pacer for 28 runs in the 18th over, which proved to be decisive in the end.

“That over from Mustafizur was a game-changer for us. I believe we may’ve bowled in line with our plans however we have been slightly below the pump from DK within the latter half. I’ve stated earlier than too, we have to study from our errors,” DC skipper Rishabh Pant stated.