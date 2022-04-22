Sports
IPL 2022, DC vs RR, Highlights: Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals to top table amid no-ball controversy | Cricket News – Times of India
MUMBAI: Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs of their Indian Premier League match right here on Friday.
Rajasthan posted an imposing 222 for 2 after being requested to bat, using on a powerful 116 from opener Jos Buttler, after which restricted Delhi to 207 for 8.
Chasing an imposing goal, Delhi captain Rishabh Pant top-scored with a 44 whereas Prithvi Shaw and Lalit Yadav contributed 37 every.
For the Royals, Prasidh Krishna took three wickets whereas Ravichandran Ashwin acquired two.
Brief Scores:
Rajasthan Royals: 222 for two in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 116, Devdutt Padikkal 54, Sanju Samson 46 not out; Khaleel Ahmed 1/47, Mustafizur Rahman 1/43)
Delhi Capitals: 207 for 8 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 44, Prithvi Shaw 37, Lalit Yadav 37; Prasidh Krishna 3/22, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/32).
Rajasthan posted an imposing 222 for 2 after being requested to bat, using on a powerful 116 from opener Jos Buttler, after which restricted Delhi to 207 for 8.
Chasing an imposing goal, Delhi captain Rishabh Pant top-scored with a 44 whereas Prithvi Shaw and Lalit Yadav contributed 37 every.
For the Royals, Prasidh Krishna took three wickets whereas Ravichandran Ashwin acquired two.
Brief Scores:
Rajasthan Royals: 222 for two in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 116, Devdutt Padikkal 54, Sanju Samson 46 not out; Khaleel Ahmed 1/47, Mustafizur Rahman 1/43)
Delhi Capitals: 207 for 8 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 44, Prithvi Shaw 37, Lalit Yadav 37; Prasidh Krishna 3/22, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/32).