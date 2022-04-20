Sports
IPL 2022: DC’s Tim Seifert tests positive for Covid-19, tonight’s game against Punjab under doubt | Cricket News – Times of India
MUMBAI: The IPL recreation between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday night has been put below severe doubt after wicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert examined optimistic for Covid-19.
The New Zealand participant is second abroad cricketer within the Capitals group after Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to get the an infection, taking the general rely of optimistic instances to 6.
The optimistic case emerged after a contemporary spherical of testing carried out on Wednesday morning, in keeping with a BCCI supply.
“As far as we know, Tim Seifert of New Zealand has tested positive,” stated a BCCI supply.
“We were tested in the morning and we will be tested again shortly. We continue to be isolated,” stated a participant on the situation of anonymity.
The BCCI was on Tuesday pressured to shift the sport to Mumbai from Pune following a COVID outbreak within the Delhi camp.
The New Zealand participant is second abroad cricketer within the Capitals group after Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to get the an infection, taking the general rely of optimistic instances to 6.
The optimistic case emerged after a contemporary spherical of testing carried out on Wednesday morning, in keeping with a BCCI supply.
“As far as we know, Tim Seifert of New Zealand has tested positive,” stated a BCCI supply.
“We were tested in the morning and we will be tested again shortly. We continue to be isolated,” stated a participant on the situation of anonymity.
The BCCI was on Tuesday pressured to shift the sport to Mumbai from Pune following a COVID outbreak within the Delhi camp.