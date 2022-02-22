IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals appoint Ajit Agarkar as assistant coach

The Delhi Capitals had been one of many groups who had made some vital buys on the IPL 2022 mega public sale earlier this month with a purpose to rebuild their squad for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. While the Capitals welcomed some new gamers on board on the two-day occasion in Bengaluru, these days, it has been confirmed that they’ve additionally made a brand new addition to their teaching employees by roping in a former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar with a brand new function for him.

According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, Ajit Agarkar has been named the brand new assistant coach of the Delhi-based franchise forward of the fifteenth version of the marquee event. The report states that Agarkar, who’s at present within the Star Sports’ broadcast panel for the bilateral collection in opposition to Sri Lanka beginning February 24 will be part of the franchise after the conclusion of the house collection on March 16.

Ajit Agarkar has additionally represented Delhi as a participant in IPL

The 44-year-old would reportedly be performing varied roles other than appearing as head coach Ricky Ponting’s deputy and can now be part of the core management group that includes the likes of skipper Rishabh Pant, batting coach Pravin Amre, and, bowling coach James Hopes. The 2020 finalists have determined to convey the veteran all-rounder on board after not renewing the contracts of former middle-order batter Mohammad Kaif and ex-stumper Ajay Ratra respectively. While Kaif was DC’s assistant coach from the 2019 season, Ratra had held the place for less than the 2021 version.

Ajit Agarkar has additionally represented Delhi as a participant in IPL. He was part of the now-defunct Delhi Daredevils from 2011 to 2013. In the 42 IPL matches that he has performed, the Mumbai cricketer scored 179 runs averaging 17.9, a strike fee of 116.23 and has 29 scalps to his identify at a mean of 39.69 and an financial system of 8.83. He had performed for Kolkata Knight Riders within the first three editions from 2008 to 2010.

The Delhi Capitals won’t have that many superstars which that they had within the final couple of seasons regardless of shopping for David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, however, this squad continues to be balanced and Rishabh Pant can be raring to take his crew to the elusive title.