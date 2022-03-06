IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals (DC) Schedule, Full Time Table, Timings, Dates, Venues details and PDF Download

The 15th version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is nearly right here and a complete of 10 groups will compete for the title this time. Five groups have been positioned in two teams every and just like the 2011 version, every staff within the group can be taking part in the 4 different groups in its respective group twice, 4 groups within the different group and the remaining staff as soon as.

Each staff will play 14 matches total within the match with the highest 4 groups within the factors desk making the playoffs. The match will progress in the identical sample like yearly from thereon.

All the matches can be performed in 4 venues in Maharashtra – three in Mumbai and one in Pune. Overall, 74 matches can be performed within the match held between March 26 and May 29. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the defending champions whereas Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are the brand new franchises becoming a member of the match this yr.

Delhi Capitals (DC), who’ve been making the final 4 for the reason that final three years however haven’t managed to elevate the trophy even as soon as, can be beginning afresh with full zeal this yr. Explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant can be main the aspect. DC will launch their marketing campaign in IPL 2022 towards Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 27. The Board of Control for Cricket in India unveiled the schedule of IPL 2022 on Sunday, March 6.

Here is a take a look at DC’s fixtures in IPL 2022: