IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals (DC) Schedule, Full Time Table, Timings, Dates, Venues details and PDF Download

The Capitals will play their opening recreation in IPL 2022 towards Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals emblem. (Photo Source: Twitter)

The 15th version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is nearly right here and a complete of 10 groups will compete for the title this time. Five groups have been positioned in two teams every and just like the 2011 version, every staff within the group can be taking part in the 4 different groups in its respective group twice, 4 groups within the different group and the remaining staff as soon as.

Each staff will play 14 matches total within the match with the highest 4 groups within the factors desk making the playoffs. The match will progress in the identical sample like yearly from thereon.

All the matches can be performed in 4 venues in Maharashtra – three in Mumbai and one in Pune. Overall, 74 matches can be performed within the match held between March 26 and May 29. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the defending champions whereas Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are the brand new franchises becoming a member of the match this yr.

Delhi Capitals (DC), who’ve been making the final 4 for the reason that final three years however haven’t managed to elevate the trophy even as soon as, can be beginning afresh with full zeal this yr. Explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant can be main the aspect. DC will launch their marketing campaign in IPL 2022 towards Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 27. The Board of Control for Cricket in India unveiled the schedule of IPL 2022 on Sunday, March 6.

Here is a take a look at DC’s fixtures in IPL 2022:

Match No. Day Date Match Time (IST) Venue
2 Sunday March 27, 2022 DC vs MI 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
10 Saturday April 2, 2022 GT vs DC 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
15 Thursday April 7, 2022 LSG vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
19 Sunday April 10, 2022 KKR vs DC 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
27 Saturday April 16, 2022 DC vs RCB 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
32 Wednesday April 20, 2022 DC vs PBKS 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
34 Friday April 22, 2022 DC vs RR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
41 Thursday April 28, 2022 DC vs KKR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
45 Sunday May 1, 2022 DC vs LSG 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
50 Thursday May 5, 2022 DC vs SRH 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
55 Sunday May 8, 2022 CSK vs DC 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
58 Wednesday May 11, 2022 RR vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
64 Monday May 16, 2022 PBKS vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
69 Saturday May 21, 2022 MI vs DC 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium





