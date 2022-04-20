IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Highlights: Warner, Shaw help Delhi notch up emphatic 9-wicket win over Punjab | Cricket News – Times of India

What a approach to return to profitable methods! 👏 👏@DelhiCapitals put up a dominant present & sealed a medical 9⃣-wicket win… https://t.co/RxYjljPRmB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1650474044000

‘Control the controllable’ is true up there among the many most used clichés in Indian cricket. It has been the get-out-of-tricky-situation phrase for many cricketers. If ever the phrase carried significance, it was on Wednesday night for Delhi Capitals towards Punjab Kings With Tim Seifert turning into the sixth member in three days from the Capitals contingent testing constructive for Covid-19 within the morning, the gamers waited of their resort rooms until the final hour, unsure if the match would go forward whereas their opponents had been already on the venue.As the remaining members returned adverse, simply 15 gamers and a handful of help workers had been allowed to go to Brabourne stadium. Languishing at eighth spot within the factors desk, confined to resort rooms and the workforce engulfed in uncertainty, coach Ricky Ponting and captain Rishabh Pant turned up on the venue, delivered robust speeches revolving round ‘management the controllable’ and galvanized the workforce. The workforce had discovered its objective.Capitals might have been the wounded workforce after they reached the venue however after they left the stadium, that they had brutally scarred Punjab Kings. They dismissed Punjab for a paltry 115 after which chased down the goal in 10.3 overs with 9 wickets to spare.After electing to bowl first, Pant’s bowlers actually delivered the match as a memento of the workforce’s character. The Capitals bowlers, led by the guile of Axar Patel , had been so correct that It by no means appeared this one was the identical pitch on which over 400 runs had been scored a few nights in the past.

However, openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw – quick turning into probably the most ominous opening partnership on this IPL – did present why so many runs had been scored the opposite evening as they placed on 83 in 6.3 overs. Shaw fell for a 20-ball 41 whereas slog-sweeping Rahul Chahar however not earlier than the duo had hammered 81 runs within the first six overs making a mockery of a bowling assault led by Kagiso Rabada.

Warner, along with his third half-century on the trot, remained unbeaten on 60 off 30 balls as he completed the sport with Sarfaraz Khan not out on 12 off 13 on the different finish.

Every bowler performed his half, bowled to captain Pant’s plans, took the obscenely brief boundary on one aspect out of the sport and choked the reckless Punjab batting lineup. There had been no conflict cries or over-the-top celebration all through the match, however the intent was unmistakable. The ruthlessness of their recreation on Wednesday could be the set off they wanted to get on a roll within the match.

The tone was set by an excellent piece of glovework behind the stumps by Pant to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan caught behind down the leg aspect off off-spinner Lalit Yadav within the fourth over. And as soon as Mustafizur Rahman knocked over Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal for a 15-ball 24 within the subsequent over, the collapse appeared imminent.

Axar Patel got here contained in the powerplay, made use of the sticky pitch, received the in-form hard-hitting Liam Livingstone stumped and utilized the choke. He completed the spell with figures of two/10 in 4 overs, organising the bottom for Kuldeep Yadav to come back in and weave his magic who completed with figures of two/24.