IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights: Warner, Powell set up big win for DC against SRH | Cricket News – Times of India

If there was one streetfighter you do not wish to irk, it must be David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad simply discovered of their first encounter after the acrimonious separation with their most prolific participant on Thursday night time on the Brabourne stadium. Delhi Capitals have been craving for a one large innings from their batters and so they had Warner taking strike, sniffing revenge in opposition to a franchise which had betrayed him final season.Warner got here out unbeaten with a 58-ball 92, chest thrusting out after serving to Capitals put up a frightening 207/3 with the assistance of placing up an unbeaten 66-ball 122-run partnership with Rovman Powell who completed 67 not out off 35 balls. The ex-SRH talisman lived as much as his X-factor billing when Capitals needed to make two compelled modifications as Prithvi Shaw was below the climate and Axar Patel was nursing a groin harm.Warner and Powell’s onslaught coupled with some good new-ball bowling, led by Khaleel Ahmed (3/30) had put the goal past SRH as Capitals notched up their fifth win of the season in 10 video games. Nicholas Pooran threatened to chase the goal down by himself with a belligerent 34-ball 62 whereas hitting six 6s however he was left with an excessive amount of to do as SRH fell 21 quick whereas dropping eight wickets.

(BCCI/IPL Photo)

Warner, batting on 92, egged Powell on from the non-striker’s finish because the Jamaican received caught into Umran Malik within the final over to choose up 19 didn’t even crave for the strike to carry up his hundred. Malik clocked 156 and 157 kmph within the final over and Powell smacked him over covers every time in 5 minutes of exhilarating cricket. Warner’s grunts received louder with every of Powell’s strike. He was on the market to harm SRH large time and he let Powell do this.

Like he has executed proper via his T20 profession, Warner dished out a masterclass in developing a devastating T20 innings, hitting three sixes and 12 boundaries to all components of the bottom whereas working like a manic canine between the wickets. And his masterclass taught some harsh classes to the inexperienced Indian pacers like Malik and Kartik Tyagi. Both of them have been producing warmth, nudging the 150 kmph mark on the speedometer however there was Warner respiratory fireplace below his helmet in sultry circumstances. It was solely the expertise and wile of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who might stand as much as Warner’s wrath, ending his spell with figures of 1/25 in his 4 overs.

5⃣th win for @RishabhPant17 & Co. within the #TATAIPL 2022! 👏 👏The @DelhiCapitals beat #SRH by 21 runs & return to wi… https://t.co/nU8Cx28MxG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1651774209000

Malik, buoyed by the tag of the tempo sensation this season, went exhausting at Warner from the phrase go. Warner, bred on quick pitches in opposition to sheer tempo in Australia, took a liking to it. He was disdainfully pulling and driving Malik in entrance of sq.. Every time Warner hit Umran, he got here again with a faster ball and the southpaw was all the time ready for it.

Only piece of bizarre cricket from Capitals when alternative opener Mandeep Singh was all at sea in opposition to the category of Bhuvneshwar earlier than edging one to wicketkeeper for a duck off the fourth ball of the innings. Captain Rishabh Pant supplied the impetus by smacking leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal for 3 sixes and one boundary earlier than dragging a full toss on to his stumps for a 16-ball 26. At the tip of the innings, although, Warner had opened up a freeway for Capitals to get on a roll within the match.