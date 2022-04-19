IPL 2022: Devdutt Padikkal becomes third-quickest Indian to 1,000 runs in tournament – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Devdutt Padikkal turned the third quickest Indian batter to finish 1,000 runs within the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

Kerala-born Karnataka batter Padikkal achieved the milestone throughout his knock of 24 runs in opposition to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 30 of the fifteenth season of the league, which the Royals won by a slim margin of 7 runs in a high-scoring thriller on the Brabourne Stadium.

Padikkal, within the course of, went previous legendary names comparable to Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni amongst others to turn out to be the joint-third-quickest Indian to 1,000 runs within the league alongside Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant. The Kerala-born Karnataka batter took 35 innings to succeed in the milestone, which is one lower than Gambhir.

Indian batting legend and former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Sachin Tendulkar stays the quickest Indian batter to 1,000 runs within the IPL, having taken 31 innings to succeed in the milestone. Tendulkar achieved the milestone within the 2010 season, during which he was additionally the main run-scorer (618). Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend Suresh Raina is second within the checklist, taking 34 innings.

Australian batter Shaun Marsh, in the meantime, stays the quickest batter total to the milestone, requiring solely 21 innings, whereas West Indian Lendl Simmons (23) and Aussie Matthew Hayden (25) occupy the subsequent two slots.

In the league standings, Rajasthan jumped to the second spot in a contest that witnessed second ton of the season by Jos Buttler (103), a five-for by Yuzvendra Chahal (5/40) in which the leg-spinner also collected the first hat-trick of the season, in addition to preventing knocks from KKR captain Shreyas Iyer (85) and opener Aaron Finch (58) that finally went in useless.

