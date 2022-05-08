IPL 2022: Devon Conway, Moeen Ali shine as Chennai Super Kings crush Delhi Capitals by 91 runs – Photos News , Firstpost

Sent in to bat, CSK posted 208 for six with Devon Conway top-scoring with a 49-ball 87. In reply, DC had been all out for 117 in 17.4 overs with Mitchell Marsh top-scoring with 25 off 20 balls.

1/8 Chennai Super Kings rejoice their win in opposition to Delhi Capitals throughout Match 55 of the IPL 2022 on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL

2/8 Moeen Ali of the Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals throughout Match 55 of the IPL 2022 on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Moeen Ali registered his second finest figures (3/13) in IPL. Sportzpics for IPL

3/8 Captain of Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant bats throughout Match 55 of the IPL 2022 between the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Mitchell Marsh prime scored for DC (25 off 20 balls) whereas Pant scored 21 off 11 balls. Sportzpics for IPL

4/8 Simarjeet Singh of the Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of KS Bharat of Delhi Capitals throughout Match 55 of the IPL 2022 on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Simarjeet and Dwayne Bravo bought two every. Sportzpics for IPL

5/8 MS Dhoni of the Chennai Super Kings bats throughout Match 55 of the IPL 2022 between the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on 8 May, 2022. Dhoni scored unbeaten 21 off 8 balls. Sportzpics for IPL

6/8 Syed Khaleel Ahmed of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Devon Conway of the Chennai Super Kings throughout Match 55 of the IPL 2022 on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Khaleel Ahmed took two wickets. Sportzpics for IPL

7/8 Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings throughout Match 55 of the IPL 2022 on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Nortje was probably the most profitable bowler with figures of three/42. Sportzpics for IPL