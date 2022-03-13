IPL 2022: Did rapper Badshah sport Lucknow Super Giants’ official jersey in viral video?

Cricket followers should have their eyes on the calendar because the 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is ready to get underway on March 26. This yr’s event is ready to be a grand affair with two new groups – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans – coming into the image. Hence, for the very first time for the reason that 2011 season, 10 groups will battle it out for the celebrated title.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow-based aspect might be led by KL Rahul and expectations are fairly excessive from the aspect. After all, the franchise constructed a robust squad over the last month’s mega public sale. Owing to the identical, they’re one of many groups to be careful for this season. Meanwhile, the franchise is but to formally unveil their jersey for his or her debut season.

LSG gamers to sport turquoise blue jersey in debut IPL season?

However, a video has gone viral in social media whereby well-known rapper and singer Badshah looks as if recording a promotional video for Lucknow Super Giants. He is sporting a turquoise blue jersey within the clip with the franchise’s emblem on it. As the video went viral, netizens got here up with speculations that LSG gamers may don this jersey within the 2022 version.

With IPL 2022 being lower than two weeks away, the franchise is predicted to unveil the official jersey quickly. Speaking of how the squad appears like, KL Rahul will be part of forces with Quinton de Kock on the prime with veteran Manish Pandey following the duo.

In Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder, the aspect has many high quality all-rounders in ranks, who’re confirmed stars of the T20 format. As far because the bowling assault is anxious, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Dushmantha Chameera will serve the workforce. LSG will kick-start their marketing campaign towards Gujarat Titans on March 28.

Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2022: KL Rahul (C), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, Okay Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers.