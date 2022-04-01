IPL 2022: ‘Different gravy run chase’; Twitter hails LSG after win over CSK

IPL 2022 is proving to be a chasing aspect’s absolute dream – for the second time this season, in lower than every week, a goal of over 200 was breached and this time it was newbies Lucknow Super Giants who pipped Chennai Super Kings to their second successive loss in IPL 2022.

It got here right down to Evin Lewis and his muscle, and the West Indian didn’t disappoint. He completed unbeaten on 55 off 23 balls. He acquired nice help from Deepak Hooda because the partnership added 32 off 16 balls. The equation learn 34 from the ultimate 2 overs when Lewis and younger Ayush Badoni plundered Shivam Dube for 25 within the nineteenth over. Lucknow have now registered their first win of the season whereas CSK will likely be frightened over their slightly mediocre bowling efficiency.

Earlier within the evening, CSK batted first and Robin Uthappa strode out to open the innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Karnataka batter was at his finest and he screamed away to his half-century in simply 25 balls and within the course of, CSK notched up 73 runs within the powerplay.

The stage was set after which Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube all mixed to energy CSK to 210. However, on a humid outfield, a belter of a batting pitch, Lucknow too acquired off to a brilliant begin courtesy KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock.

De Kock acquired to his half century, but it surely was the power-packed end by Even Lewis that noticed LSG romp dwelling within the closing over.

