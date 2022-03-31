IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik close to being as ice cool as MS Dhoni, says RCB skipper Faf du Plessis | Cricket News – Times of India

MUMBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis hailed Dinesh Karthik ‘s calm presence with the bat, saying that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter is near legendary MS Dhoni by way of ice cool temperament.In RCB’s profitable run-chase of 128 towards Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday, Karthik was held again until he got here at quantity seven and completed off the chase with an unbeaten 14 off simply seven balls.“In an ideal world, we would’ve liked to have won more convincingly but a win is a win. DK’s experience helped in the end, cool, calm, runs were never really too far away. DK is as close as it gets to MS Dhoni when it comes to being ice cool,” mentioned Du Plessis after the match.The thrilling three-wicket win was additionally Bangalore’s first victory of the competitors.

“Very happy (with the win). Close, small-margins games are very important at the start. Chasing a small score, we just tried to be positive and not leave it late but very good bowling from their (KR) seamers,” noticed Du Plessis.

Talking in regards to the distinction in situations from the match on Sunday and the one on Wednesday, Du Plessis remarked, “The ball swung a little more earlier but today there was seam and bounce. Two-three days ago, it was 200 and today it was 130. We would like to be more convincing…The runs were never a problem. We just needed to have wickets in hand.”

This is what the #IPL is all about! Close contest however nice to get the two️⃣ factors tonight! 🤩Let’s construct on this… https://t.co/2MIiTqvVTt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) 1648663008000

Du Plessis signed off by saying that he will get assist from different gamers within the crew for making methods.

“I rely on other people for help. We have great people in the camp. There is good communication in the group. The guys have been great. They have been supportive. They are coming to me with ideas.”