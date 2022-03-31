IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel hold nerve to take RCB over the line against KKR – Photos News , Firstpost

Royal Challengers Bangalore batters overcame some nervy moments after leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga spun his method to a four-wicket haul to register a three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

1/10 Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore have a good time their workforce’s victory throughout match 6 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. With seven runs wanted off the final over, Karthik completed the sport in model with a 6 and a 4. Photo by Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL

2/10 Shahbaz Ahmed of Royal Challengers Bangalore is stumped throughout match 6 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo by Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for IPL

3/10 Sunil Narine of the Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of David Willey of Royal Challengers Bangalore throughout match 6 of the IPL 2022 on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo by Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for IPL

4/10 Sherfane Rutherford of Royal Challengers Bangalore performs a shot throughout match 6 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Rutherford scored 28 off 40 balls. Photo by Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for IPL

5/10 Umesh Yadav of the Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates after taking the wicket of Anuj Rawat of Royal Challengers Bangalore throughout match 6 of the IPL 2022 on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Umesh Yadav took two wickets whereas Tim Southee picked three for 20 runs. Photo by Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for IPL

6/10 Captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf Du Plessis takes the catch of Tim Southee of the Kolkata Knight Riders throughout match 6 of the IPL 2022 on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo by Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for IPL

7/10 Andre Russell of the Kolkata Knight Riders bats throughout match 6 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Russell was the very best scorer for KKR with a 18-ball 25. Photo by Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL

8/10 Wanindu Hasaranga, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore have a good time the wicket of Shreyas Iyer of the Kolkata Knight Riders throughout match 6 of the IPL 2022 on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Hasaranga picked up 4 wickets and gave away simply 20 runs. Photo by Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL

9/10 Akash Deep of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer of the Kolkata Knight Riders throughout match 6 of the IPL 2022 on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Akash Deep took 3 wickets for 45 runs. Photo by Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL