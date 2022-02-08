IPL 2022: Eight India U19 players not eligible to feature in mega auction

As many as eight gamers from India’s Under-19 World Cup 2022-winning squad gained’t be that includes within the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. This is as a result of they don’t meet the standards set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Only these cricketers who’ve performed at the very least one First-Class or List A recreation can register within the public sale.

As per the norms, gamers with out prior expertise in home cricket ought to have turned 19 earlier than the public sale to be eligible. This norm will prohibit a number of proficient kids from taking part within the fifteenth version of the gala event. Dinesh Bana, India’s under-19 vice-captain, batter Shaik Rasheed, left-arm pacer Ravi Kumar, all-rounders Nishant Sindhu and Siddarth Yadav, opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manav Parakh and Garv Sangwan are the gamers who don’t meet the required standards.

Several home competitions received cancelled since 2020

Notably, the likes of Rasheed, Bana, Kumar and Raghuvanshi have been instrumental in taking India U19 to glory. BCCI is but to take a remaining name on this matter. However, it has been learnt that some board officers reckon an exception may be made for this season, contemplating hardly any home cricket has been performed within the final two years as a result of pandemic.

“It’s unfortunate that these boys weren’t able to play List A tournaments as U-19 and List A games were played simultaneously. One season, there was no cricket at all due to the pandemic. I feel the BCCI should consider this as a special case and the players should not lose out because of this (stipulation). The team has done really well and they should not be deprived of the opportunity,” BCCI administrator Ratnakar Shetty was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the mega public sale is about to happen on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. As many as 590 gamers – 370 Indians and 220 abroad – are set to go beneath the hammer and wish to get substantial offers. Over the years, now we have seen many U19 stars making a mark within the cash-rich league. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw belong to this class.