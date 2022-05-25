IPL 2022 Eliminator, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming | Cricket News

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore conflict within the IPL 2022 Eliminator on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. At stake will probably be a spot in Qualifier 2, which is scheduled to be held on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. LSG had completed third within the IPL factors desk after the fruits of the league stage, lacking out on the second spot because of an inferior run-rate to Rajasthan Royals, each of whom had 18 factors. RCB, however, had Mumbai Indians to thank for making it into the playoffs. MI beat Delhi Capitals to knock the latter out of the match, paving the way in which for RCB to complete fourth.

When will the LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match be performed?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will probably be performed on Wednesday, May 25.

Where will the LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match be performed?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will probably be performed on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match start?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will probably be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Promoted

Where to observe stay streaming of the LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will probably be stay streamed on Hotstar.