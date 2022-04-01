IPL 2022: Evin Lewis, Ayush Badoni guide Lucknow Super Giants to six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings – Photos News , Firstpost

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to register their first win within the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Thursday.

1/10 Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants scores the profitable runs throughout match 7 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. Sportzpics for IPL

2/10 Evin Lewis of Lucknow Super Giants bats throughout match 7 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. Lewis blazed away to 55 off 23 balls and was declared Man of the Match. Sportzpics for IPL

3/10 Dwaine Pretorius of the Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants as he walks off the sector throughout match 7 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. KL scored 40 0ff 26 balls. Sportzpics for IPL

4/10 Dwayne Bravo of the Chennai Super Kings makes an attempt to catch the ball throughout match 7 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. Bravo turned the best wicket-taker within the historical past of IPL with 171 scalps, surpassing Lasith Malinga’s tally of 170 wickets. Sportzpics for IPL

5/10 KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants fist bump throughout match 7 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. De Kock scored 61 getting the LSG off to a flying begin together with KL Rahul. Sportzpics for IPL

6/10 Ravi Bishnoi of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates with teammates the wicket of Ambati Rayudu of the Chennai Super Kings throughout match 7 of the IPL 2022 on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. Bishnoi picked 2 wickets for twenty-four. Sportzpics for IPL

7/10 Shivam Dube of the Chennai Super Kings bats throughout match 7 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. Dube struck an aggressive 49 off 30 balls. Sportzpics for IPL

8/10 Moeen Ali of the Chennai Super Kings walks off the sector as Avesh Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates his wicket throughout match 7 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sportzpics for IPL

9/10 Robin Uthappa of the Chennai Super Kings celebrates his half century throughout match 7 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. Uthappa scored 50 0ff 27 balls. Sportzpics for IPL