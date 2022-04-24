IPL 2022: Exactly 5 years after being bundled out for 49, RCB register 2nd lowest score of 68 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The Royal Challengers Bangalore registered an undesirable document after getting bundled out for 68 in opposition to Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium on Saturday (23 April 2022).

On the identical day in 2017, RCB had been bowled out for 49 whereas chasing a goal of 132 runs in Kolkata and registered their lowest complete in IPL.

Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Woakes and Colin de Grandhomme went by way of the RCB batting unit after choosing up three wickets apiece. None of the RCB batters may attain the double-figure mark.

Five years later, the Bangalore franchise as soon as once more had a dismal run on the identical day. SRH’s Marco Jansen ripped by way of the RCB top-order after the left-hander first cleaned up captain Faf du Plessis for five off 7 after which adopted it with the priced wicket of Virat Kohli who edged one to the slip area and bought dismissed for a second golden duck in IPL 2022.

Jansen then eliminated opener Anuj Rawat for a two-ball zero to scale back the facet to eight/3 in first two overs.

RCB saved dropping wickets and had been left tottering at 49/7 earlier than getting all out for 68 in 16.1 overs.

Suyash Prabhudessai was the top-scorer with a 20-ball 15. Jansen and Natarajan returned with a three-wicket haul every for Sunrisers.

Later, SRH opener Abhishek Sharma took on the RCB bowling assault and hammered them throughout the park to sew a gap stand of 64 runs together with skipper Kane Williamson.

Sharma was ultimately dismissed for 47 off 28, a knock that included 8 fours and a most. But his wicket didn’t actually put any main impression on the chase as SRH clinched a cushty win by 9 wickets and 12 overs to spare.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.