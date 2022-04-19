Cricket

IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis’ 96 sets the stage for RCB’s 18-run win against LSG – Photos News , Firstpost

Photo of The Wall The Wall8 hours ago
26 1 minute read


Brilliant bowling from by Josh Hazlewood has ensured the sport stayed out of Lucknow’s attain.

1/7

RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis contributed a good-looking 96 off 64 balls until Jason holder claimed his wicket.Sportzpics

Jason Holder of Lucknow Super Giants reacts after taking the wicket of Faf Du Plessis. He took two wickets in four overs while conceding only 25 runs. Sportzpics

2/7

Jason Holder of Lucknow Super Giants reacts after taking the wicket of Faf Du Plessis. He took two wickets in 4 overs whereas conceding solely 25 runs. Sportzpics

KL Rahul Captain of Lucknow Super Giants walks back to the dugout after his dismissal by Harshal Patel. Sportzpics

3/7

KL Rahul Captain of Lucknow Super Giants walks again to the dugout after his dismissal by Harshal Patel. Sportzpics

Dushmanta Chameera of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli. He took two wickets in all. Sportzpics

4/7

Dushmanta Chameera of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli. He took two wickets in all. Sportzpics

Josh Hazlewood helped Royal Challengers Bangalore maintain their stellar display by scalping four wickets of Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Manish Pandey and Marcus Stoinis. Sportzpics

5/7

Josh Hazlewood helped Royal Challengers Bangalore keep their stellar show by scalping 4 wickets of Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Manish Pandey and Marcus Stoinis. Sportzpics

Quinton De Kock of Lucknow Super Giants walk back to the pavilion after dugout after scoring just 3 runs.  Sportzpics

6/7

Quinton De Kock of Lucknow Super Giants stroll again to the pavilion after dugout after scoring simply 3 runs.  Sportzpics

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis greet each other and embrace after RCB win the match against LSG by 18 runs. Sportzpics

7/7

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis greet one another and embrace after RCB win the match towards LSG by 18 runs. Sportzpics



Source link

Photo of The Wall The Wall8 hours ago
26 1 minute read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button