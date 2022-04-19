Cricket
IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis’ 96 sets the stage for RCB’s 18-run win against LSG – Photos News , Firstpost
Brilliant bowling from by Josh Hazlewood has ensured the sport stayed out of Lucknow’s attain.
RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis contributed a good-looking 96 off 64 balls until Jason holder claimed his wicket.Sportzpics
Jason Holder of Lucknow Super Giants reacts after taking the wicket of Faf Du Plessis. He took two wickets in 4 overs whereas conceding solely 25 runs. Sportzpics
KL Rahul Captain of Lucknow Super Giants walks again to the dugout after his dismissal by Harshal Patel. Sportzpics
Dushmanta Chameera of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli. He took two wickets in all. Sportzpics
Josh Hazlewood helped Royal Challengers Bangalore keep their stellar show by scalping 4 wickets of Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Manish Pandey and Marcus Stoinis. Sportzpics
Quinton De Kock of Lucknow Super Giants stroll again to the pavilion after dugout after scoring simply 3 runs. Sportzpics
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis greet one another and embrace after RCB win the match towards LSG by 18 runs. Sportzpics