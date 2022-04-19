IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis’ 96 sets the stage for RCB’s 18-run win against LSG – Photos News , Firstpost

Brilliant bowling from by Josh Hazlewood has ensured the sport stayed out of Lucknow’s attain.

1/7 RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis contributed a good-looking 96 off 64 balls until Jason holder claimed his wicket.Sportzpics

2/7 Jason Holder of Lucknow Super Giants reacts after taking the wicket of Faf Du Plessis. He took two wickets in 4 overs whereas conceding solely 25 runs. Sportzpics

3/7 KL Rahul Captain of Lucknow Super Giants walks again to the dugout after his dismissal by Harshal Patel. Sportzpics

4/7 Dushmanta Chameera of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli. He took two wickets in all. Sportzpics

5/7 Josh Hazlewood helped Royal Challengers Bangalore keep their stellar show by scalping 4 wickets of Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Manish Pandey and Marcus Stoinis. Sportzpics

6/7 Quinton De Kock of Lucknow Super Giants stroll again to the pavilion after dugout after scoring simply 3 runs. Sportzpics