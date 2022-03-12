IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis named RCB captain for the upcoming season

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have named Faf du Plessis as their captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Virat Kohli stepped down from the place on the finish of the final season and it additionally coincided with him getting relieved off his worldwide duties because the captain of the Indian workforce. Du Plessis is certainly an skilled campaigner having led South Africa from December 2016 (identify all-format captain in August 2017) to February 2020.

Apart from captaincy expertise on the highest stage, the Proteas icon can be one of the vital completed batters within the IPL and has performed a key function within the Chennai Super Kings’ title triumphs within the 2018 and 2021 editions respectively.

Faf du Plessis performed a vital function for CSK in the previous couple of years

Faf du Plessis was one in every of CSK’s integral members in IPL 2021 and made a big contribution to the workforce’s fourth title triumph. In reality, he had completed because the second-highest run-scorer final season with 633 runs from 16 matches i.e. simply two runs wanting his teammate and the Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad who completed with 635 runs to his tally. Nonetheless, the veteran cricketer was launched by the franchise regardless of constant performances in the previous couple of seasons.

At the IPL 2022 mega public sale, he was welcomed onboard by Bangalore for a sum of INR 7 crore. Apart from that, the three-time finalists additionally made some actually necessary purchases by together with Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, and so forth. RCB additionally made some sensible abroad buys with Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, the tempo duo of David Willey, and Josh Hazlewood to call a number of.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore additionally purchased again pacer Harshal Patel, who had bagged the Purple Cap final season, for INR 10.75 crore. RCB have made the finals thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively however have did not go all the way in which.

With a promising workforce on paper, they might be hoping for a revival in fortunes this time round. Bangalore will kickstart their IPL 2022 marketing campaign in opposition to Punjab Kings on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on March 27.