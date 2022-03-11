IPL 2022: Fair play award winners list in IPL history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has utterly modified the sport of cricket through the years and has introduced some new dimensions as nicely. It has closely impacted the gamers of India in addition to different nations and has helped them to flourish and develop. Even for the children, enjoying in IPL has reached among the many prime priorities by way of their goals.

Every yr, we see very shut and intense matches between sides and gamers concerned give their all to win the video games for his or her respective groups. However, even with a lot depth in video games, the IPL has been profitable in sustaining sanity and loads of credit score goes to the franchise, gamers, and the umpires.

To promote truthful play, yearly, a staff is given the truthful play award for his or her good document by way of on-field behaviour. The winner is set based mostly on the factors the umpires give to the groups enjoying the match. After completion of every recreation, the 2 on-field umpires, and the third umpire, give scores on the efficiency of each groups.

A staff might be awarded a most of ten factors per match, out of which 4 factors are given on the premise of how the staff has maintained the ‘spirit of the game’ within the opinion of all three umpires. Apart from this, the opposite three standards are based mostly on respect in direction of the opposition gamers and groups, the legal guidelines of cricket, and the umpires.

Each of those three standards carries two factors. If a staff will get two factors in a selected standards, its efficiency is taken into account as ‘good’, whereas getting one or zero factors signifies that its efficiency is ‘average’ or ‘bad’ respectively.

CSK prime the checklist within the IPL

Among the 13 seasons which have been held to this point, Chennai Super Kings have gained the award for probably the most occasions (six). However, all these awards got here until the 2015 season, and the staff has did not win truthful award play since 2016.

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have gained the award twice, whereas Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have been profitable in successful the award for one season every. The groups, concerned in IPL 2021, who’re but to prime the checklist by way of the fair-play award, embody RCB, DC, and KKR.

IPL truthful play award winners checklist:

Season Winner 2008 CSK 2009 KXIP 2010 CSK 2011 CSK 2012 RR 2013 CSK 2014 CSK 2015 CSK 2016 SRH 2017 GL 2018 MI 2019 SRH 2020 MI

For all the newest IPL news, stay scores, schedule, level desk & updates, keep tuned to CricTracker.