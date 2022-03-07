IPL 2022: Fans queue up to see their heroes as CSK kick off training in Surat

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will not be solely probably the most constant and profitable groups within the Indian Premier League (IPL). They are additionally recognized to be immensely standard with their followers and followers. The defending champions will kick off their 2022 marketing campaign on March 26 in opposition to the Kolkata Knight Riders in a rematch of final yr’s title conflict and as they started their coaching in Surat in Gujarat on Monday, March 7, followers queued up on the streets to catch a glimpse of the yellow brigade led by skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In a video which the franchise shared from the coaching, Dhoni was seen strolling into the Lalbhai Cricket Stadium in Surat which the crew has chosen with a view to get aware of enjoying circumstances in neighbouring Maharashtra the place this yr’s IPL will likely be staged. Fans gathered across the CSK’s crew bus because the gamers headed to the apply session from the resort. One fan was even seen with the Super Kings’ jersey on the streets.

“Those eyes that smile with love give us the joy, everywhere we go!” CSK wrote whereas sharing the video of followers cheering the crew in Surat.

𝐴𝑏ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑎 Surat! Those eyes that smile with 💛 give us the enjoyment, in all places we go! #SingamsInSurat #WhistlePodu 🦁 pic.twitter.com/T8xwHjoqeI — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) March 7, 2022

The Super Kings, who’ve received the title 4 occasions since 2010, are among the many first few groups to start coaching for the 10-team IPL this yr.

Besides Dhoni who will flip 41 this yr, the likes of Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif have been seen coaching on the venue in Surat within the presence of bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji who accompanied the gamers through the coaching. They have been seen in photos shared by the franchise.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who just lately starred in India’s Under-19 World Cup marketing campaign within the West Indies and acquired by the CSK for Rs 2 crore, additionally joined the camp in Surat.