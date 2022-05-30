IPL 2022 final between GT and RR watched by record crowd of 104,859 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Indian Premier League retains getting larger and higher. This time round, the league added one other feather to its cap after the final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Sunday registered a brand new report attendance for a cricket match.

According to organisers, a report crowd of 104,859 individuals on the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium — the largest cricket floor on this planet — watched the match.

In the Nineteen Nineties and early 2000, the most important crowd in one-day matches was beforehand listed as 1 lakh in Kolkata however the highest official determine for a limited-overs match was the 87,812 individuals on the 1992 50-over World Cup remaining between Pakistan and England in Melbourne.

The Ahmedabad stadium has been working empty or at half capability in the course of the coronavirus pandemic after it opened in 2020 to a packed mega rally of former US president Donald Trump.

But the followers poured in for the title conflict to again residence workforce Gujarat, led by star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. GT received the match by seven wickets as they captured the title of their debut season.

India’s cricket board allowed 100% seating for the 4 play-offs this season after stadiums labored at half capability within the IPL league section on account of Covid restrictions.

