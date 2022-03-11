IPL 2022: Four teams which can reach the playoffs this season

With the addition of two new franchises to the prevailing eight-team pool in IPL 2022, the tussle for the playoff spots is just going to get nearer. Only 4 groups out of the ten franchises will get a chance to make it into the following spherical, the place they will battle it out for the distinguished title. But earlier than that, every group is scheduled to play 14 league stage video games, unfold throughout a interval of two months.

Chennai Super Kings have by far been essentially the most constant aspect in IPL historical past, making it to the playoffs in all however one season in 2020. The defending champions will look to safe yet one more playoff berth this season, as they’ve a well-rounded aspect going into the event. Franchises comparable to Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will look to get again into the reckoning for the playoff spots, whereas, the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants may also look to make an affect of their inaugural season. In this text, we have a look at 4 groups who attain the playoffs in 2022.

Four groups which might be more likely to attain the playoffs in IPL 2022

1. Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings, four-time winners, and reigning champions will look to succeed in the playoffs for the twelfth time in simply 13 seasons. The Men in Yellow went about doing their enterprise within the mega public sale fairly properly, as they’ve kind of assembled a similar-looking aspect because the earlier season. The essential asset which Chennai Super Kings possess is MS Dhoni’s dynamic management. The former Indian skipper has discovered a option to get the very best out of his gamers and by no means shies away from making a couple of daring strikes.

In Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni has two spin-bowling all-rounders who’re fairly versatile in relation to their batting place. Ruturaj Gaikwad claimed the Orange Cap final season and can bat as soon as once more on the high of the order. One big void within the CSK lineup is the absence of Faf du Plessis, who had amassed over 600 runs final 12 months. Since they’ve assembled a similar-looking lineup, the gamers are conscious of what their function is within the group, and so they may get off the blocks faster within the event.