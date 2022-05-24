IPL 2022: From beating LSG in opening game to losing to RCB in final league game, GT’s road to playoffs – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Gujarat Titans (GT) have had fairly the journey to this point of their debut season on the Indian Premier League (IPL) because the Hardik Pandya-led and Ashish Nehra-coached outfit dished out fairly the efficiency within the league stage of the fifteenth version to complete prime of the desk.

Gujarat had signed Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) respectively along with making former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya their captain and went on to accumulate the providers of the likes of David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Rahul Tewatia within the mega public sale that passed off earlier in February.

While it did have a promising squad in place, all of the potential would’ve come all the way down to naught had they not obtained their execution proper. And the Titans have been greater than spectacular of their maiden season, profitable 10 out of the 14 league video games. What particularly stood out of their performances was their skill to carry their nerve in tense conditions and are available out on prime.

Ahead of Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022, through which the top-ranked Titans face off in opposition to the second-placed Rajasthan Royals, we relive their journey to the knockouts:

Beat LSG by 5 wickets at Wankhede, 28 March: Gujarat started their marketing campaign by squaring off in opposition to fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants on the Wankhede Stadium on Match Day 3 of the season. Shami led the best way with figures of three/25, proscribing Lucknow to 158/6, earlier than Rahul Tewatia’s unbeaten 40, together with a collection of 30s from the likes of Matthew Wade, Pandya and Miller helped them chase the goal down with two balls to spare, and get their marketing campaign off to a profitable begin.

Beat DC by 14 runs in Pune, 2 April: Gill was the standout participant on this recreation with an explosive 84 off simply 46 deliveries, serving to GT set DC 172 to win. Delhi, in reply, had been very a lot within the hunt within the center overs with Rishabh Pant on the crease earlier than dropping wickets in a cluster to finally fall brief by 14 runs. Ferguson stood out among the many bowlers with 4/28.

Beat PBKS by 6 wickets at Brabourne, 8 April: Gujarat accomplished a hat-trick of victories at first of their marketing campaign with an exhilarating victory over Punjab in a high-scoring recreation on the Cricket Club of India, Gill as soon as once more producing an excellent knock as he 59-ball 96 stored Titans within the chase. Punjab although, made a late comeback and with an equation of 12 off two and Odean Smith the bowler, one would’ve anticipated them to come back out on prime. In got here Rahul Tewatia, who has a factor for the Punjab Kings, particularly their West Indian bowlers, as he pulled off a memorable victory with two consecutive sixes.

Lost to SRH by 8 wickets at DY Patil, 11 April: After three wins on the trot at first of their season, Gujarat suffered their first defeat by the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Abhishek Sharma (42) and skipper Kane Williamson (57) obtained Hyderabad off to a assured begin earlier than Nicholas Pooran (34 not out off 18) offering the ending touches, because the ‘Orange Army’ chased down the 163-run goal with eight wickers and 5 deliveries to spare.

Beat RR by 37 runs at DY Patil, 14 April: Gujarat returned to profitable methods quickly after the defeat to the Sunrisers with a one-sided victory over the Royals at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. Pandya performed a captain’s knock, remaining unbeaten on 87 off 52 to information his workforce to a commanding 192/4, earlier than Ferguson’s (3/23) and Yash Dayal’s (3/40) three-fers restricted Rajasthan to 155/9.

Beat CSK by 3 wickets in Pune, 17 April: Ruturaj Gaikwad produced a fine-effort for defending champions CSK, smashing a 48-ball 73 to assist his facet get better from a shaky begin and publish 169/5 on the board. His knock, although, would get properly overshadowed by Miller’s good 94 not out off 51 balls. Gujarat appeared down and out at 87/5 at one stage earlier than Miller led the revival within the firm of Rashid Khan, who pitched in with a useful 40 off 21 as Gujarat gained within the penultimate supply of the chase.

Beat KKR by 8 runs on the DY Patil, 23 April: A match remembered primarily for Andre Russell’s good closing over within the Gujarat innings through which she collected 4 wickets for simply 5 runs, proscribing GT to 156/9 after they appeared like they might’ve obtained near 180 at one stage. Russell would later star with the bat as properly with a 25-ball 48, however sadly didn’t get sufficient help from his teammates as they completed eight in need of the Gujarat whole.

Beat SRH by 5 wickets at Wankhede, 27 April: After struggling an eight-wicket loss earlier within the season, Gujarat made it one-apiece so far as their season report in opposition to the ‘Orange Army’ went. The Titans as soon as once more held their nerve within the tense moments as an excellent unbroken sixth-wicket stand between Tewatia (40 off 21) and Rashid (31 off 11) helped the Titans clinch one other chase that went all the way down to the ultimate ball.

Beat RCB by 6 wickets at Brabourne, 30 April: The Royal Challengers, using on Virat Kohli’s (58) and Rajat Patidar’s (52) half-centuries, posted a aggressive 170/6 on the board although Kohli did come below criticism for his strike fee. The top-order obtained Gujarat off to a promising begin but it surely was the center order that when once more gained them the sport, with Miller (39) and Tewatia (43) stitching an unbroken 79-run stand for the fifth wicket that helped them chase down the goal with three balls to spare.

Lost to PBKS by 8 wickets at DY Patil, 3 May: Gujarat had been on a five-game profitable streak coming into this contest, however barring an outstanding 50-ball 65 by rookie batter Sai Sudharsan, the Gujarat batting order hardly fired as they posted a below-par 143/8. Punjab cruised to the goal with eight wickets and 4 overs to spare, using on Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 62.

Lost to MI by 5 runs at Brabourne, 6 May: Gujarat completed on the unsuitable facet of a thriller for as soon as as an excellent closing over by Daniel Sams helped the Mumbai Indians accumulate a second win on the trot following an eight-game dropping streak. Openers Gill and Wriddhiman Saha obtained off to a rollicking begin after MI posted 177/6, stitching a 106-run opening stand, and although they stored dropping wickets at common intervals, they had been properly inside vary of the goal.

GT wanted 9 off six balls and with Miller and Tewatia on the crease, the duty appeared like a cakewalk. Sams although, was excellent along with his variations, particularly the slower ones, and produced what may very well be thought-about among the best closing overs within the event.

Beat LSG by 62 runs in Pune, 10 May: Gujarat had hit a roadblock of kinds after back-to-back losses by the hands of PBKS and MI, and wanted to make sure they didn’t lose steam in the direction of the enterprise finish of the event. With a commanding bowling efficiency in opposition to LSG in a low-scoring encounter, through which they bundled out KL Rahul and Co for a meagre 82 after setting them 144 to win, the Titans as soon as once more reminded rival groups of their credentials as one of many title favourites this season. Leading leg-spinner Rashid was at his deadly finest on this recreation with a haul of 4/24. The victory additionally made them the primary workforce to qualify for the playoffs this season.

Beat CSK by 7 wickets at Wankhede, 15 May: Shami was at his economical finest as Gujarat accomplished a season double over Chennai, proscribing them to a modest 133/5 with the ‘Yellow Army’ discovering themselves stifled all through their innings. Saha then led the best way with a 57-ball 67 because the Titans cruised dwelling with seven wickets and 5 balls to spare.

Lost to RCB by 8 wickets at Wankhede, 19 May: A captain’s knock by Pandya (62 not out off 47) helped GT publish 168/5 on the board, and they might’ve backed their bowling unit to efficiently defend the entire and finish the league stage with a victory. Unfortunately, the Gujarat bowling unit bumped into an impressed Kohli, who lastly rediscovered his previous contact with a 48-ball 73 that, together with Glenn Maxwell’s unbeaten 40 off 18, helped RCB win by eight wickets with greater than an over to spare.

