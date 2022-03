IPL 2022: Full league stage schedule for Mumbai Indians, matches timings, venues and full squad | Cricket News – Times of India

Here’s a have a look at Mumbai Indians’ full league stage schedule for

NEW DELHI: The most profitable franchise within the Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians , in a revamped avatar is all set to tackle the 9 different groups within the upcoming fifteenth version of the cricketing extravaganza. Apart from retaining Rohit Sharma Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav, the five-time champions made some very fascinating purchases within the February public sale.Skipper Rohit will as soon as once more be on the helm and will likely be eying a record-extending sixth title when his crew takes the sector from March 27 onwards.Known for his or her gradual begins within the match, Mumbai this time nevertheless will look to go in full throttle proper from the start because the league has now change into extra aggressive with the addition of two new groups.Match 1, March 27, Sunday: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium-CCI in Mumbai at 3:30Match 2, April 2, Sunday: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PMMatch 3, April 6, Wednesday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PMMatch 4, April 9, Saturday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PMMatch 5, April 13, Wednesday: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PMMatch 6, April 16, Saturday: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants at Brabourne Stadium-CCI in Mumbai at 3:30 PMMatch 7, April 21, Thursday: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PMMatch 8, April 24, Sunday: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PMMatch 9, April 30, Saturday: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PMMatch 10, May 6, Friday: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium-CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PMMatch 11, May 9, Monday: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PMMatch 12, May 12, Thursday: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PMMatch 13, May 17, Tuesday: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PMMatch 14, May 21, Saturday: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PMRohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Udadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal, Riley Meredith

March 26 – Chennai Super Kings versus Kolkata Knight Riders – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

March 27 – Delhi Capitals versus Mumbai Indians – CCI -3.30 PM

March 27 – Punjab Kings versus Royal Challengers Bangalore – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

March 28 – Gujarat Titans versus Lucknow Super Giants – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

March 29 – Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Rajasthan Royals – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

March 30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Kolkata Knight Riders – DY Patil stadium, 7.30 PM

March 31 – Lucknow Super Giants versus Chennai Super Kings – CCI – 7.30 PM

April 1 – Kolkata Knight Riders versus Punjab Kings – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 2 – Mumbai Indians versus Rajasthan Royals – DY Patil Stadium – 3.30 PM

April 2 – Gujarat Titans versus Delhi Capitals – MCA Stadium Pune – 7.30 PM

April 3 – Chennai Super Kings versus Punjab Kings – CCI – 7.30 PM

April 4 – Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Lucknow Super Giants – DY Patil stadium – 7.30 PM

April 5 – Rajasthan Royals versus Royal Challengers Bangalore – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 6 – Kolkata Knight Riders versus Mumbai Indians – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

April 7 – Lucknow Super Giants versus Delhi Capitals – DY Patil stadium – 7.30 PM

April 8 – Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans – CCI – 7.30 PM

April 9 – Chennai Super Kings versus Sunrisers Hyderabad – DY Patil stadium – 3.30 PM

April 9 – Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Mumbai Indians – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

April 10 – Kolkata Knight Riders versus Delhi Capitals – CCI – 3.30 PM

April 10 – Rajasthan Royals versus Lucknow Super Giants – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 11 – Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Gujarat Titans – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 12 – Chennai Super Kings versus Royal Challengers Bangalore – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 13 – Mumbai Indians versus Punjab Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune 7.30 PM

April 14 – Rajasthan Royals versus Gujarat Titans – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 15 – Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Kolkata Knight Riders – CCI – 7.30 PM

April 16 – Mumbai Indians versus Lucknow Super Giants – CCI – 3.30 PM

April 16 – Delhi Capitals versus Royal Challengers Bangalore – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 17 – Punjab Kings versus Sunrisers Hyderabad – DY Patil Stadium – 3.30 PM

April 17 – Gujarat Titans versus Chennai Super Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

April 18 – Rajasthan Royals versus Kolkata Knight Riders – CCI – 7.30 PM

April 19 – Lucknow Super Giants versus Royal Challengers Bangalore – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 20 – Delhi Capitals versus Punjab Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

April 21 – Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PM

April 22 – Delhi Capitals versus Rajasthan Royals – MCA Stadium Pune, 7.30 PM

April 23 – Kolkata Knight Riders versus Gujarat Titans – DY Patil stadium, 3.30 PM

April 23- Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Sunrisers Hyderabad – CCI – 7.30 PM

April 24 – Lucknow Super Giants versus Mumbai Indians – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 25 – Punjab Kings versus Chennai Super Kings – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 26 –Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Rajasthan Royals – MCA Stadium Pune, 7.30 PM

April 27 – Gujarat Titans versus Sunrisers Hyderabad – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 28 – Delhi Capitals versus Kolkata Knight Riders – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 29 – Punjab Kings versus Lucknow Super Giants – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

April 30 – Gujarat Titans versus Royal Challengers Bangalore, CCI – 3.30 PM

April 30 – Rajasthan Royals versus Mumbai Indians – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PM

May 1 – Delhi Capitals versus Lucknow Super Giants – Wankhede Stadium – 3.30 PM

May 1 – Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Chennai Super Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune 7.30 PM

May 2 – Kolkata Knight Riders versus Rajasthan Royals – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 3 – Gujarat Titans versus Punjab Kings – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 4 – Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Chennai Super Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune, 7.30 PM

May 5 – Delhi Capitals versus Sunrisers Hyderabad – CCI -7.30 PM

May 6 –Gujarat Titans versus Mumbai Indians – CCI – 7.30 PM

May 7 – Punjab Kings versus Rajasthan Royals – Wankhede Stadium – 3.30 PM

May 7 – Lucknow Super Giants versus Kolkata Knight Riders – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

May 8 – Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Royal Challengers Bangalore – Wankhede Stadium – 3.30 PM

May 8 – Chennai Super Kings versus Delhi Capitals – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 9 – Mumbai Indians versus Kolkata Knight Riders – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 10 – Lucknow Super Giants versus Gujarat Titans – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

May 11 – Rajasthan Royals versus Delhi Capitals – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PM

May 12 – Chennai Super Kings versus Mumbai Indians – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 13 – Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Punjab Kings – CCI – 7.30 PM

May 14 – Kolkata Knight Riders versus Sunrisers Hyderabad – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

May 15 – Chennai Super Kings versus Gujarat Titans – Wankhede Stadium – 3.30 PM

May 15 – Lucknow Super Giants versus Rajasthan Royals – CCI – 7.30 PM

May 16 – Punjab Kings versus Delhi Capitals – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PM

May 17 – Mumbai Indians versus Sunrisers Hyderabad – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 18 – Kolkata Knight Riders versus Lucknow Super Giants – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PM

May 19 – Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Gujarat Titans – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 20 – Rajasthan Royals versus Chennai Super Kings – CCI – 7.30 PM

May 21 – Mumbai Indians versus Delhi Capitals – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 22 – Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Punjab Kings – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM