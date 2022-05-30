IPL 2022 Full List Of Awards: Jos Butter Leads The Pack With Six, Umran Malik Is ‘Emerging Player’ | Cricket News

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik bagged the Emerging participant of the Season award of Indian Premier League 2022 on Sunday. The younger pacer managed to choose up 22 wickets in 14 video games within the fifteenth version of the IPL with a bowling common of 20.18 and an financial system of 9.03. While Rajasthan Royals star batter Jos Buttler bagged six awards which embrace MVP of the season, Orange Cap, most variety of sixers within the season, most variety of fours within the season, Powerplayer of the season and Gamechanger of the season award.

The Englishman registered a whopping whole of 863 runs in 17 matches, at a median of 57.53 and a strike charge of 149.05. Buttler additionally smashed 4 centuries and 4 half-centuries in IPL 2022. Second within the tally was Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul with 616 runs.

In the IPL 2022 ultimate on Sunday, Gujarat Titans (GT) have been topped champions after defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hardik Pandya led from the entrance with an all-round efficiency which powered Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title.