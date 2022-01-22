IPL 2022: Full List Of Retained Players, Draft Picks | Cricket News

The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday introduced {that a} whole of 1,214 gamers, from India and different elements of the world, had registered for the IPL 2022 auction. With 59 gamers, Australia had probably the most numbers of abroad names listed with South Africa (48) and the West Indies (41) not too far behind. While the mega IPL public sale is anticipated to see some intense bidding wars between groups, there are some huge names that will not be a part of the public sale pool after being retained by their respective sides or chosen as draft picks by the 2 new IPL franchises.

Here is a full listing of the gamers retained by their respective groups:

Chennai Super Kings (Purse Remaining – Rs 48 crore):

Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore)

MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore)

Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore)

Delhi Capitals (Purse Remaining – Rs 47.5 crore):

Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 crore)

Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore)

Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 crore)

Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders (Purse Remaining – Rs 48 crore):

Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore)

Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs 8 crore)

Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore)

Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore)

Mumbai Indians (Purse Remaining – Rs 48 crore):

Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore)

Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore)

Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore)

Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore)

Punjab Kings (Purse Remaining – Rs 72 crore):

Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore)

Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Rajasthan Royals (Purse Remaining – Rs 62 crore):

Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crore)

Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crore)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Purse Remaining – Rs 57 crore):

Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore)

Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore)

Mohammed Siraj (Rs 7 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Purse Remaining – Rs 68 crore):

Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore)

Abdul Samad (Rs 4 crore)

Umran Malik (Rs 4 crore)

Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the 2 new franchises, making IPL a 10-team affair. They have each drafted in three gamers every.

Here is the listing of the draft picks:

Team Ahmedabad

Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore)

Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore)

Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore)

Team Lucknow

KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore)

Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore)

Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore)