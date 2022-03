IPL 2022: Full schedule of matches, venues, and timings | Cricket News – Times of India

(

, the fifteenth version of the event, will run from March 26 to May 29)

Here’s the complete schedule of IPL 2022 (league stage matches; all timings in IST):

MUMBAI: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) within the opening sport of the fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the Wankhede stadium on March 26.IPL 2022 will likely be performed throughout 4 venues — Wankhede Stadium and Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai, DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.“A total number of 70 league matches and 4 playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated in a media launch.Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Wankhede stadium – 7.30 PMDelhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians – CCI -3.30 PMPunjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PMGujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PMSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PMRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders – DY Patil stadium, 7.30 PMLucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings – CCI – 7.30 PMKolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PMMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals – DY Patil Stadium – 3.30 PMGujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals – MCA Stadium Pune – 7.30 PMChennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings – CCI – 7.30 PMSunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants – DY Patil stadium – 7.30 PMRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PMKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PMLucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals – DY Patil stadium – 7.30 PMPunjab Kings Gujarat Titans – CCI – 7.30 PMChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – DY Patil stadium – 3.30 PMRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PMKolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals – CCI – 3.30 PMRajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants – Wankhede – 7.30 PMSunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PMChennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PMMumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune 7.30 PMRajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PMSunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders – CCI – 7.30 PMMumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants – CCI – 3.30 PMDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Wankhede – 7.30 PMPunjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – DY Patil Stadium – 3.30 PMGujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings – MCA stadium, Pune – 7.30 PMRajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders – CCI – 7.30 PMLucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PMDelhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PMMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PMDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals – MCA Stadium Pune, 7.30 PMKolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans – DY Patil stadium, 3.30 PMRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – CCI – 7.30 PMLucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians – Wankhede – 7.30 PMPunjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings – Wankhede – 7.30 PMRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals – MCA Stadium Pune, 7.30 PMGujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Wankhede – 7.30 PMDelhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Wankhede – 7.30 PMPunjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PMGujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, CCI – 3.30 PMRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PMDelhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants – Wankhede – 3.30 PMSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune 7.30 PMKolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals – Wankhede – 7.30 PMGujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PMRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune, 7.30 PMDelhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – CCI -7.30 PMGujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians – CCI – 7.30 PMPunjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals – Wankhede – 3.30 PMLucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PMSunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Wankhede – 3.30 PMChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PMMumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PMLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PMRajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PMChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians – Wankhede – 7.30 PMRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings – CCI – 7.30 PMKolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PMChennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans – Wankhede – 3.30 PMLucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals – CCI – 7.30 PMPunjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PMMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Wankhede – 7.30 PMKolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PMRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans – Wankhede – 7.30 PMRajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings – CCI – 7.30 PMMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – Wankhede – 7.30 PMSunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings – Wankhede – 7.30 PM