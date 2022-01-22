IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir reveals why Lucknow picked Marcus Stoinis in the team

The IPL 2022 will probably be a 10-team affair with the addition of two new groups Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The mega public sale for the upcoming match is scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13. Lucknow franchise has appointed former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir as their mentor and forward of the public sale, they’ve already signed three gamers.

Indian limited-overs vice-captain KL Rahul has been named captain whereas rising leggie Ravi Bishnoi, and, star Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis are the opposite two gamers. Meanwhile, mentor Gambhir has revealed the precise cause behind signing Stoinis. He reckons that the all-rounder can play the finisher’s position to perfection.

“After Ben Stokes, who is likely to stay away from IPL this season, Stoinis is the complete package. He can bat, bowl, and is one of the best fielders. I think his addition is good news for the team,” mentioned Gautam Gambhir whereas talking on Star Sports. “We have seen him perform in the ICC T20 World Cup. He can win matches single-handedly,” he added.

Furthermore, the two-time World Cup winner additionally added that the franchise has determined to rope in Marcus Stoinis purely from a finisher’s standpoint since they have been unaware of English all-rounder Ben Stokes’ availability for subsequent month’s public sale. Gambhir additionally talked about that other than batting properly within the middle-order, Stoinis has the flexibility to complete video games as properly.

Marcus Stoinis will probably be enjoying for his 4th IPL staff

This will probably be Marcus Stoinis’ fourth IPL staff. He had represented Delhi (Daredevils & Capitals) earlier than making an impression for Punjab Kings, and, Royal Challengers Bangalore. The T20 World Cup winner was roped in by the Delhi Capitals throughout the 2020 season and within the final two editions, he has amassed 441 runs at a strike fee of 142.71 and in addition registered 15 scalps.

Marcus Stoinis has been supplied a sum of INR 9.2 crore, whereas Ravi Bishnoi and KL Rahul have been paid INR 4 & 17 crores respectively. With three gamers already on board, it might be fascinating to see how the Lucknow-based franchise plan out their technique on the public sale desk in what is predicted to be a high-intensity bidding struggle subsequent month as they look ahead to welcoming some key gamers to their staff.