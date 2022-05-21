Sports
IPL 2022: Gavaskar lands in soup for unsavoury remark on Hetmyer and his wife | Cricket News – Times of India
MUMBAI: The legendary Sunil Gavaskar landed himself in an pointless controversy after making an unwarranted comment about Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer and his spouse.
Gavaskar made the remark after Hetmyer, who returned to the enjoying XI after spending time along with his spouse for the start of their youngster, got here out to bat after the lack of 5 wickets with RR chasing 151 runs in opposition to Chennai Super Kings on Friday.
Gavaskar, sitting on the commentary field, stated: “Hetmyer’s wife delivered, will Hetmyer deliver for the Royals now?”
This assertion didn’t go down properly with twitterati, who blasted the previous India skipper for his unsavoury comment.
Hetmyer was blessed with a child boy on May 10.
After the start of his youngster, Hetmyer returned to India and joined the RR squad.
