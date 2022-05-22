IPL 2022: Golden boy Virat Kohli gets a shot at first IPL title | Cricket News – Times of India

With eight wins in 14 league matches, Bangalore entered the play-offs for the third time in a row within the Indian Premier League, and can play Lucknow Super Giants within the eliminator on Wednesday.

Kohli, who bounced again from three golden geese this season with a match-winning 73 in his crew’s final league sport, tweeted “Kolkata” — venue of the eliminator — after Mumbai’s victory.

✈️ Kolkata @mipaltan 🤝 @RCBTweets — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 1653156509000

“It was unbelievable, the emotions in the changing room were unbelievable,” Kohli stated after he and the remainder of the crew watched the Mumbai-Delhi sport on TV.

“Thank you Mumbai, will remember this for a long time,” he stated.

Feels ♥️@RCBTweets @faf1307 @Gmaxi_32 https://t.co/cmdIU81c2I — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 1653166937000

Du Plessis stated, “The last game we played we felt almost like we played our best game of cricket of this campaign so far and that’s how you want to enter those knockout stages.

“We wanted somebody to do us a favour in Mumbai so we’re actually grateful for that however clearly, now the work begins once more.”

It has been a topsy-turvy 15th edition of the IPL, held in India for the first time in its entirety since the pandemic but in just two cities — Mumbai and Pune — and with limited spectators.

Five-time winners Mumbai — led by Kohli’s replacement as India captain Rohit Sharma — had a shocker, ending bottom of the table with 10 losses.

Also keeping up the rear were defending champions Chennai, led by M.S. Dhoni, who finished ninth in a season of surprises.

Two new franchises — Gujarat and Lucknow — finished first and third.

Winning the IPL would be a welcome success for Kohli, 33, after a torrid year that saw him replaced as Indian captain and fail to score a century in more than 100 matches in all formats.

For all his exploits for India, he has never won the IPL title since joining Bangalore before the inaugural contest in 2008, including as captain between 2013 and 2021.

Before Sunday’s last league game — a dead rubber between Hyderabad and Punjab — Kohli was a lowly 25th in the batting table, with fewer than half the 629 runs of top-placed Jos Buttler.

Commentators said that the usually prolific batsman looked “overcooked” and needed a break, but Kohli thanked his fans for the backing he got this IPL season.

“It has been fantastic that I’ve acquired a lot assist on this version,” Kohli said after his team’s win over Gujarat Titans in their last league match.

“I’m endlessly grateful to all of the love that I’ve by no means seen earlier than.”

Crowds will return to full capability for the 4 play-offs in Kolkata and Ahmedabad after Pune and Mumbai had been solely allowed to fill 50 % of seats within the league stage.

Top-placed Gujarat, one of many two new franchises alongside Lucknow within the expanded 10-team IPL, will meet second-placed Rajasthan Royals within the first qualifier on Tuesday.

The winner will straight attain the ultimate — set for May 29 — whereas the loser will conflict with both Bangalore or Lucknow in qualifier two on Friday.

The first two play-offs can be performed at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens and the subsequent two together with the ultimate on the world’s greatest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.