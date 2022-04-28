Cricket

IPL 2022: GT break SRH’s five-match winning streak with a stunning win in thriller at Wankhede – Photos News , Firstpost

Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia fired Gujarat Titans to a dramatic victory because the duo scored 22 runs within the remaining over to beat SRH in match 40 of IPL 2022 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday

Rashid Khan (31 not out off 11 balls) shot two sixes off the last two balls of the match to ensure Gujarat Titans' dramatic win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics

Rahul Tewatia (20-ball 41) took pressure off his partner as well in an unbeaten 59-run stand by hitting four boundaries and two sixes at the death. Sportzpics

Batting, first, Abhishek Sharma's 42-ball 65 laid SRH's foundation for a big total as by the time he departed the side had already racked up 140 runs on the board in 15 overs. Sportzpics

Aiden Markram also chipped in with a crucial half century, laced with three sixes, that kept SRH scoreboard moving after Sharma's departure. Sportzpics

Mohammed Shami was the most effective bowler for Gujarat Giants as he scalped three wickets for 39 runs, including the wicket of SRH captain Kane Williamson. Sportzpics

Shashank Singh's 6-ball 25, including three sixes, down the order also came handy as it ensured SRH in putting up a strong total by the end of their 20 overs. Sportzpics

Chasing the total, Wriddhiman Saha (left) and Shubman Gill gave Gujarat Lions a flying start in the chase by adding 69 runs for the first wicket. Sportzpics

Wriddhiman went on to score a crucial 69 while hitting 11 fours and a six to take SRH past 120 by the 13th over. Sportzpics

Umran Malik was relentless in his effort to keep SRH in the game as he picked five top-order wickets despite no backing from SRH bowlers from the other end. Sportzpics

