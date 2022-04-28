IPL 2022: GT break SRH’s five-match winning streak with a stunning win in thriller at Wankhede – Photos News , Firstpost

Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia fired Gujarat Titans to a dramatic victory because the duo scored 22 runs within the remaining over to beat SRH in match 40 of IPL 2022 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday

2/10 Rashid Khan (31 not out off 11 balls) shot two sixes off the final two balls of the match to make sure Gujarat Titans' dramatic win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

3/10 Rahul Tewatia (20-ball 41) took stress off his associate as properly in an unbeaten 59-run stand by hitting 4 boundaries and two sixes on the demise.

4/10 Batting, first, Abhishek Sharma's 42-ball 65 laid SRH's basis for a giant whole as by the point he departed the aspect had already racked up 140 runs on the board in 15 overs.

5/10 Aiden Markram additionally chipped in with an important half century, laced with three sixes, that saved SRH scoreboard transferring after Sharma's departure.

6/10 Mohammed Shami was the best bowler for Gujarat Giants as he scalped three wickets for 39 runs, together with the wicket of SRH captain Kane Williamson.

7/10 Shashank Singh's 6-ball 25, together with three sixes, down the order additionally got here useful because it ensured SRH in placing up a powerful whole by the tip of their 20 overs.

8/10 Chasing the whole, Wriddhiman Saha (left) and Shubman Gill gave Gujarat Lions a flying begin within the chase by including 69 runs for the primary wicket.

9/10 Wriddhiman went on to attain an important 69 whereas hitting 11 fours and a six to take SRH previous 120 by the thirteenth over.