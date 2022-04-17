IPL 2022, GT vs CSK: David Miller’s 94 powers Gujarat Titans to sensational win over Chennai Super Kings | Cricket News – Times of India

𝑀𝓎 𝒹𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓂 𝒾𝓈 𝓉𝑜 𝒻𝓁𝓎 𝒪𝓋𝑒𝓇 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝓇𝒶𝒾𝓃𝒷𝑜𝓌 𝓈𝑜 𝒽𝒾𝑔𝒽- David G̶u̶e̶t̶t̶a̶ ̶ Miller in the home tonight💿 https://t.co/0FPBiGbF9x — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) 1650219181000

PUNE: The big-hitting David Miller blazed away to a 51-ball 94 as Gujarat Titans pulled off an unimaginable come-from-behind three-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings within the IPL right here on Sunday.Leading the aspect within the absence of an injured Hardik Pandya Rashid Khan supported Miller with a 21-ball 40 as GT recovered from 16 for 3, after which 48 for 4, to seal one the best comebacks within the historical past of the league.GT had been set a goal of 170.Needing 48 in 18 balls after a superb seventeenth over by Dwayne Bravo, Rashid, impressed by Miller’s monster sixes, hit Chris Jordan for 3 of his personal maximums. GT collected 25 runs from the over to scale back the equation to a gettable 23 from 12 balls.

More drama awaited the seesawing battle as Bravo dismissed Rashid and Alzarri Joseph off successive balls within the penultimate over.

Strangely sufficient, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja handed the ball to the battered Jordan for the ultimate over, hoping that his expertise and skill to vast yorkers would do the job for the yellow brigade.

However, Miller had different concepts as he accomplished the job with a ball to spare.

In all, Miller smashed eight boundaries and 6 sixes, whereas Rashid had three maximums and two fours to his identify throughout a match-turning partnership of 70 runs.

That feeling. THAT FEELING! 🥰https://t.co/eWwKlb4xLU — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) 1650218523000

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad lastly discovered type with a 48-ball 73 earlier than Gujarat Titans pulled issues again to cease Chennai Super Kings at 169 for 5.

Gujarat Titans misplaced early wickets of their chase of 170, reeling at 16 for 3 within the fourth over.

Shubman Gill, who has performed just a few influential knocks this season, was out for a golden duck within the first over earlier than the out-of-sorts Vijay Shankar too joined the previous within the dugout.

💙🤩😅2️⃣ wins in 4️⃣ days! #SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe #GTvCSK https://t.co/EEQQJz7zJZ — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) 1650217755000

Bowling with an motion that’s removed from standard, off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana despatched again Abhinav Manohar (12) after accounting Shankar.

Wriddhiman Saha’s (11 off 18 balls) painstaking keep within the center was delivered to an finish by CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja as GT slipped to 48 for 4 within the eighth over.

But then, Miller and Rashid joined forces to seal the sport in favour of their crew.

Player of the Match is none aside from @DavidMillerSA12 for his stupendous knock of 94* as @gujarat_titans win by 3… https://t.co/wFWLQc1gdN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1650218633000

This was after the Titans bowlers did exceedingly properly within the final six overs, conceding solely 45 after a 92-run third-wicket stand between Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu (46 in 31 balls).

Invited to bat, Gaikwad, who notched up his maiden IPL fifty of the season, added 92 off simply 56 balls with Rayadu, rallying after CSK had been in a spot of hassle at 32 for 2 within the sixth over.

Gaikwad’s knock was studded with 5 fours and as many sixes as he anchored the innings. Rayadu hammered 4 boundaries and two sixes, taking part in second fiddle to Gaikwad, who was in his parts.

After a sedate begin, Gaikwad, seeking very important runs after a chronic run of poor scores, upped the ante within the fourth over. The ‘native boy’ flicked Yash Dayal (1/40) for his first most over the deep backward sq. area after which acquired a boundary off a top-edge.

Gaikwad flicked pacer Mohammed Shami (1/20) for a boundary after which launched into Alzarri Joseph (2/34), smashing him for one more most over mid-wicket.

The elegant right-handed batter combined warning with aggression and performed a classy pull shot over deep square-leg for a most off Joseph, who gave away 15 runs within the eleventh over.

Gaikwad accomplished his fifty with a cheeky single. In the corporate of Rayudu, he launched into Dayal and hit him for 2 boundaries and a six within the twelfth over, from which 19 runs got here.

Gaikwad then tore into Lockie Ferguson (0/46), pulling him for a six earlier than taking part in a sublime cowl drive to set it for CSK, who had been 113 for 2 at that stage of the innings with seven overs nonetheless to go.

However, after threatening to attain above 180-185, CSK misplaced the plot after shedding Rayadu and Gaikwad in fast succession, slipping to 131 for 4.

While Rayadu gave a sitter to Vijay Shankar at sweeper-cover, in a bid to attain shortly, Gaikwad perished within the seventeenth over.

A late onslaught by skipper Ravindra Jadeja (22 not out off 12 balls) and Shivam Dube (19) helped CSK shut in on 170, with 18 runs coming within the remaining over bowled by Ferguson.