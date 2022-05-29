IPL 2022 GT vs RR Final, Live Cricket Score and Update: RR opt to bat; GT bring Ferguson in place of Joseph – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live replace – IPL 2022 GT vs RR cricket rating, Final IPL Match Live Coverage: Debutants Gujarat Titans hope to life their maiden title in entrance of their house crowd on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad whereas Rajasthan Royals hope for a repeat of 2008, the one time they received the league.

Preview: The unique table-toppers after the league stage — Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals — will sq. off within the closing of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The GT vs RR IPL closing will happen on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans, of their maiden IPL season, had completed on high of the league desk with 20 factors after 14 matches. The Hardik Pandya-led aspect then beat RR within the Qualifier 1 on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to guide a spot within the finals.

The street to finals for RR was not as clean. They went to Qualifier 2 after shedding to GT. The Sanju Samson-led outfit then beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets in that match to arrange the summit conflict with GT.

Here are all the main points concerning the IPL 2022 closing:

When will the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match be performed?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will happen on 29 May.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will likely be held on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match begin?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will begin at 8 pm. The toss is ready to be held at 7.30 pm.

Where are you able to watch the GT vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will likely be broadcast stay on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The GT vs RR match may even be streamed stay on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may observe firstpost.com to take a look at the stay scores and commentary of the GT vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Full squad:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Daryl Mitchell.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal.

