IPL 2022 GT vs RR, HIGHLIGHTS, Qualifier 1: David Miller, Hardik Pandya power GT into IPL 2022 final – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 1 HIGHLIGHTS – IPL 2022 GT vs RR cricket rating, Qualifier 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Three maximums in a row and that is the tip of the match. Gujarat Titans go into the ultimate of IPL 2022

PREVIEW: Debutants Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals within the first Qualifier of this 12 months’s IPL on the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. Placed no 1 after the league stage, Gujarat Titans has been probably the most constant facet this season, however they now must focus all their consideration to those video games as Rajasthan Royals appear to be peaking at simply the suitable second.

Led by Sanju Samson, Rajasthan come into this match after successful their final league sport towards Chennai Super Kings and can be eager to hold on with the momentum. On the opposite hand, Gujarat Titans misplaced their final sport and must type out few points with their batting and bowling within the center overs. The scope to make errors for both facet is extraordinarily slim and the winner will progress straight to the grand finale.

When will the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match be performed?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will happen on 24 May.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match shall be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match begin?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm. The toss shall be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch GT vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match shall be broadcast dwell on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match can even be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may observe firstpost.com to take a look at the dwell scores and commentary of the GT vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

