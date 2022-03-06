IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans (GT) Schedule, Full Time Table, Timings, Dates, Venues, details, and PDF Download

Gujarat Titans will kickstart their journey within the Indian Premier League (IPL) towards the Lucknow Supergiants on March 28 on the Wankhede Stadium. The Gujarat Titans have been fairly late in branding their franchise however they finally got here with a cultured identify. The franchise had a great IPL 2022 mega public sale and so they have efficiently assembled their squad for his or her maiden IPL season. Unfortunately, their opening batter Jason Roy has determined to skip the season resulting from his personal causes and the franchise is but to announce the alternative for him.

Meanwhile, the Titans have named Gary Kirsten their batting coach and Ashish Nehra as their bowling coach. They have a high quality help workers. They have named Hardik Pandya as their skipper. During the retentions, they retained a stand-out match-winner within the type of Rashid Khan and backed a younger Indian sound batter, Shubman Gill.

The purchases of Gujarat within the auctions have been Mohammed Shami (Rs 6.25 crore), Jason Roy (Rs 2 Crore), Lockie Ferguson (Rs 10 crore), Abhinav Sadarangani (Rs 2.6 crore), Rahul Tewatia (Rs 9 crore), Noor Ahmed (30 lakh), R Sai Kishore (Rs 3 Crore), Dominic Drakes ( Rs 1.1 crore), Jayant Yadav ( Rs 1.70 crore), Vijay Shankar (Rs 1.40 crore), Darshan Nalkande ( Rs 20 Lakh), Yash Dayal ( Rs 3.20 crore), Alzarri Joseph (Rs 2.40 crore), Pradeep Sangwan (Rs 20 Lakh), David Miller (Rs 3 Crore), Wriddhiman Saha (Rs 1.90 crore), Matthew Wade (Rs 2.40 crore), and Varun Aaron (Rs 50 Lakh).

Gujarat Titans could be raring to make a mark

After the inaugural sport of GT towards the LSG on March 28, they are going to play towards the Delhi Capitals on April 2, 2022 on the MCA Stadium Pune. Afterward, they are going to play towards the Punjab Kings on the eighth of April on the Brabourne Stadium. The Ahmedabad-based franchise will take its marketing campaign ahead towards the Sunrisers Hyderabad on eleventh of April on the DY Patil Stadium.

They will proceed to play on the DY Patil Stadium on April 14th towards the Rajasthan Royals. They will face defending champions Chennai Super Kings on April 17 on the MCA Stadium in Pune. GT will play their seventh league-stage sport when they are going to lock horns with SRH for the second time within the league after a protracted break of 10 days on the twenty seventh of April on the Wankhede Stadium.

On Saturday, April thirtieth, they are going to play their first afternoon sport towards the Royal Challengers Bangalore on the Brabourne Stadium. After that, they are going to play towards PBKS on May third on the DY Patil Stadium. They will face the mighty Mumbai Indians on May sixth on the Brabourne Stadium. In their remaining group-stage video games, Gujarat Titans will meet LSG, CSK, and RCB on tenth,fifteenth, and nineteenth May. The conflict towards RCB will their closing league-stage sport of the season.

Here’s a have a look at Gujarat Titans’ full schedule in IPL 2022: