IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans unveil official jersey ahead of new season

The Gujarat Titans have formally unveiled their new jersey on March 13 on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The blue-coloured jersey has a particular and catchy design. The Gujarat Titans shall be desirous to make an incredible influence within the upcoming IPL 2022 beginning March 26, which shall be their maiden look within the marquee event. In reality, this season shall be a 10-team affair together with the Titans and the opposite new entrant Lucknow Super Giants.

The Gujarat-based franchise have appointed star all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their new captain and have additionally changed explosive opener, Jason Roy, with Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz after the previous withdrew his participation to spend time together with his household. Now, the brand new franchise have made yet one more main announcement simply lower than two weeks forward of IPL 2022.

The Titans had come into the IPL 2022 mega public sale in Bengaluru final month with a handbag of INR 52 crore after having paid a sum of INR 15 crore to captain Hardik Pandya and the identical quantity to Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan. The Titans additionally picked Shubman Gill (INR 8 crore) earlier than the mega public sale.

At the public sale, they roped within the likes of Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade (INR 2.40 crore), Rahul Tewatia (INR 9 crore), South African middle-order sensation David Miller (INR 3 crore), veteran stumper Wriddhiman Saha (INR 1.90 crore), West Indies tempo sensation Alzarri Joseph (INR 2.40 crore), New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson (INR 10 crore), senior India quick bowler Mohammed Shami (INR 6.25 crore).

With sufficient depth of their squad this time round after some good buys on the two-day occasion in Bengaluru, the Gujarat Titans can be anticipated to showcase a splendid efficiency within the fifteenth version of the cash-rich event. The Hardik Pandya-led facet will kick off their IPL 2022 marketing campaign in opposition to Lucknow Super Giants on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 28.

Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan