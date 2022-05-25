Cricket

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans’ victory over Rajasthan Royals leaves Twitter in awe of Hardik Pandya’s leadership – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Gujarat Titans entered the ultimate of Indian Premier League with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals within the first qualifier in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals scored 188 for six after being requested to bat first. GT accomplished the chase with three balls to spare with David Miller scoring unbeaten 68 off 38 balls.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya gained the toss and opted to bowl at Eden Gardens.

RR misplaced Yashasvi Jaiswal (3) early however Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler dominated the GT bowlers with their aggressive batting, hitting loads of boundaries throughout a second-wicket partnership of 68 runs in fast time.

Skipper Samson acquired out after scoring an entertaining 47 off solely 26 balls, whereas main scorer Buttler smashed his approach to 89 in 56 deliveries.

Rashid Khan bowled extraordinarily nicely and completed with none for 15 in his full quota of 4 overs.

