IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans’ victory over Rajasthan Royals leaves Twitter in awe of Hardik Pandya’s leadership – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Gujarat Titans entered the ultimate of Indian Premier League with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals within the first qualifier in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals scored 188 for six after being requested to bat first. GT accomplished the chase with three balls to spare with David Miller scoring unbeaten 68 off 38 balls.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya gained the toss and opted to bowl at Eden Gardens.

RR misplaced Yashasvi Jaiswal (3) early however Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler dominated the GT bowlers with their aggressive batting, hitting loads of boundaries throughout a second-wicket partnership of 68 runs in fast time.

Skipper Samson acquired out after scoring an entertaining 47 off solely 26 balls, whereas main scorer Buttler smashed his approach to 89 in 56 deliveries.

Rashid Khan bowled extraordinarily nicely and completed with none for 15 in his full quota of 4 overs.

Here are a few of the reactions to Gujarat’s win on microblogging web site Twitter:

Don’t know if it is a recency bias, however going forward Hardik Pandya could possibly be an honest T20 chief for India if he stays match. Give KL Tests and ODIs. — Shubham Pandey (@the__spectator) May 24, 2022

There is one thing about Hardik Pandya this 12 months. There is a way of calm and an assurance round him. Very impressed. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 24, 2022

The approach Hardik and Samson have carried out themselves as captains has been spectacular. Maybe as a result of they don’t seem to be 30-ball settlers, their understanding of the format has additionally been higher than a mean high-level participant. Post Rohit, India has two dependable captaincy choices. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) May 24, 2022

Wonder if the @gujarat_titans are setting a reasonably dramatic pattern right here in T20 cricket by packing their batting line-up with potential finishers from No 3 onwards & have a gradual opener to supply a breezy begin. 11 wins in 15 video games is proof that it’s working too #IPL2022 #RRvGT — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) May 24, 2022

We didn’t price them on the auctions. We didn’t price them after they topped the desk. We didn’t price them after they made the finals. We gained’t price them in the event that they win the finals. Being rated is overrated. #GujaratTitans #IPL20222 — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) May 24, 2022

With inputs from PTI



