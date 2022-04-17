IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Pune Weather Update – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Debutants Gujarat Titans will tackle defending champions Chennai Super Kings within the second match of Sunday’s doubleheader at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Both the groups will attempt to preserve their momentum after successful their earlier matches.

Hardik Pandya is wanting snug main the newcomers from the entrance. Besides captaincy, the Indian all-rounder has put an immense contribution to his facet’s batting, bowling and fielding departments.

The Titans relished a snug 37-run victory of their final match in opposition to Rajasthan Royals. Skipper Pandya got here up with an amazing present and scored essentially the most particular person run for his facet. He additionally shocked the gang with a bullet throw to expire opponent’s skipper Sanju Samson. Gujarat Titans are holding the highest place of the League desk with 8 factors in 5 matches.

Another Indian all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, was struggling on the preliminary stage of the match however the CSK skipper appears to have turned his workforce’s fortunes round with their first victory. Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa led the batting unit to register a big 200+ rating on the board. Chennai received the match by 23 runs and positioned on the ninth place within the factors desk.

Weather Report:



Pune climate is predicted to be principally clear on Sunday. There isn’t any likelihood of rain gods taking part in spoilsport throughout this Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings encounter. The wind pace is predicted to be round 14km/h on matchday, whereas the temperature may hover from 25 to 30 levels Celsius. The humidity is predicted to be round 70 % on Sunday.

GT vs CSK Possible Playing XI:



Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (C), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.