IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: GT commit harakiri as Daniel Sams’ superb last over seals MI’s second win | Cricket News – Times of India

WHAT. A. WIN! 👏 👏What a thriller of a recreation now we have had on the Brabourne Stadium-CCI and it is the @ImRo45-led… https://t.co/RrTXwSBHjW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1651859901000

MUMBAI: Pacer Daniel Sams displayed ice-cool temperament as he conceded simply three runs within the final over to assist Mumbai Indians pull off a surprising five-run victory over table-toppers Gujarat Titans in an IPL recreation on Saturday.MI had been seemingly down and out with the Titans’ opening pair of Wriddhiman Saha (55 off 40 balls) and Shubman Gill (52 off 36 balls) sharing a 106-run partnership in 12.1 overs whereas chasing 178.However, the Titans stored shedding wickets, together with two essential run-outs as they required 9 runs within the final over to win the match. They might rating simply three, whereas shedding one wicket to stoop to their second successive defeat within the season.

For MI, who had been already out of rivalry for a play-off berth, it was solely their second win of the season as they remained on the backside.

AS IT HAPPENED

Opting to bowl, Gujarat restricted MI to 177 for six, regardless of quickfire innings from opening pair of Rohit Sharma (43 off 28 balls) and Ishan Kishan (45 off 29 balls) and Tim David (44 not out off 21 balls).

.@timdavid8 made an impression with the bat and bagged the Player of the Match award as @mipaltan beat #GT. 👏 👏 Score… https://t.co/r4dbFbCOYY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1651860967000

Rashid Khan was essentially the most profitable bowler for the Titans together with his two wickets for twenty-four, whereas Pradeep Sangwan and Lockie Ferguson bought one every. Alzarri Joseph additionally took a wicket however he bled 41 runs in his 4 overs.

Chasing 178, Saha appeared in full move as he cracked two fours and a six off Jasprit Bumrah’s first over, earlier than smashing Riley Meredith for 2 boundaries.

Shubman Gill slog-swept Murugan Ashwin for a six, earlier than selecting up one other 4 because the fifty-run stand got here up in fast time, taking the Titans to 54 for one in six overs.

The Chandigarh batter exploded within the eighth over with three boundaries off Daniel Sams, who had bowled a briliant opening over.

Kumar Kartikeya was subsequent in line as he yielded 15 runs with Saha smashing his first ball for a 4 and Gill producing a clear hit over lengthy off earlier than slog-sweeeping the bowler for an additional 4.

Soon, 100 was up in 11 overs with Saha additionally finishing his fifty.

Gill too joined him as his single off Pollard took him to a 33-ball half-century.

Both Saha and Gill smashed six boundaries and two maximums every.

A bizzare hit wicket ended Sai Sudharsan’s (14) innings, whereas Hardik Pandya (24) fall quick after going for an pointless single.

Needing 20 off final two overs, Miller deposited Bumrah over deep mid-wicket however the Titans could not rating 9 of the final over lose the match.

Earlier, invited to bat, Rohit appeared to be in good contact after a sequence of low scores as he took the early initiative, dominating the proceedings together with his strokeplay as Kishan performed the second fiddle.

The MI skipper was notably harsh on Joseph as he smashed the bowler for 4 boundaries and a six, whereas Kishan joined the social gathering within the fifth over, slamming Rashid Khan for a few fours to convey up their 50-run partnership.

Rohit then hit Lockie Ferguson for a 4 as MI posted 63 for no loss, their finest within the powerplay this season.

Rashid produced the breakthrough within the eighth over, eradicating the harmful Rohit, who was trapped in entrance whereas trying to play a reverse shot.

Kishan then took over, dancing down the pitch to ship Rahul Tewatia over mid-wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav produced his trademark whip for a most however perished in his subsequent try off Pradeep Sangwan.

Back into the assault, Joseph then struck with a slower supply which Kishan ended up sending to Rashid at mid-wicket as MI slipped to 111 for 3 in 12 overs.

Kieron Pollard lived dangerously with Sangwan and Ferguson bowling two quiet overs and was ultimately cleaned up by Rashid, who arrange the West Indian with two googlies.

MI thus appeared to have frittered away the stable begin however Tilak Verma (21) and Tim David then tried to place collectively a partnership with the latter launching Mohammed Shami for 2 fours at mid-off and lengthy leg respectively.

Varma was run-out with Hardik Pandya producing a direct throw, whereas Daniel Sams too perished with a second-ball duck.

However, David smacked Shami for 2 maximums within the final over to take the workforce previous 170-run mark.